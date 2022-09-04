.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The United Nations Children Fund UNICEF has said that four northern states are lagging behind in protecting children.

The four states are said to be the only ones left out of the 36 states of the federation that are yet to sign and adopt the Child Rights Act.

UNICEF Child Protection Manager, Kano Field Office, Ms Emelia Allan made the disclosure while addressing journalists at a workshop in Kano.

“We started this year with nine states. Today, as I speak with you we are left with four states, Kano, Adamawa, Bauchi and Gombe that are yet to sign the child rights act,” Allan noted.

In Kano particularly, Allan noted that the child rights bill was sent to the State House of Assembly for the past two years but has not been signed by the lawmakers.

The UNICEF Children Protection Manager, therefore called on the four states to expedite action in signing and adopting the child rights act to provide good protection for children in their respective states.

RELATED NEWS