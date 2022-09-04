.

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Atleast four people have been killed including the Chief Imam of Gima, with several others sustained various degrees of injury when armed members of Boko Haram terrorists invaded Ngulde Community of Askira -Uba local government area in Borno.

The terrorists according to investigation were only confined in Tuga, a riverine community, but now deserted, and took the advantage of having access to Ngulde, as the roads linking Tuga Garambal, Garkida and some parts of Adamawa, Hawul or Askira- Uba communities remained inaccessible due to flooding and heavy waves.

The terrorists also looted livestock and food items without confrontation, after setting ablaze two vehicles, as Ngulde, is a remote agrarian community situated in some parts of Sambisa Forest.

Our Correspondent learnt that the terrorists numbering over 20, armed with two AK47, Two AA rifles and three locally fabricated double barrel guns with cutlasses invaded the community since last Friday and wrecked havoc, but due to lack of telecommunications network in the area delayed information about the deadly attack.

A Councilor representating Ngulde ward, Hon. Bilyaminu Umar confirmed the incident to our Correspondent on his Facebook page on Sunday morning.

He however sympathized with the victims, even as he called on the government to provide emergency relief materials to the victims cushion their immediate hardship.

“I Hon Bilyaminu Umar, Councilor representing Ngulde ward in Askira Uba local government Council wish to sincerely extend by heartfelt condolences and Sympathy to my entire constituents over the recent heinous attack by Boko Haram insurgents which occur on 2nd September 2022

“Ngulde Ward is one of the strongest Community in Askira Uba local government that gave me the mandate in the last local government election to represent them, since then, I have been enjoying their solidarity and support, hence, I felt deeply shocked in sharing the grieves of this latest attack, when most of my people were busy tapping from this year’s farming season.

“The attacked which occured in the early ours of Friday, 2and September, 2022, after fajir prayers claimed four (4) lives and left many with casualties, while properties and Business worth Millions of naira were also destroyed and carted away by the insurgents.

“Already, I have informed the Deputy speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon, Engr Abdullahi Askira on the unfortunate attack, he promised to convey it to the Executive Governor professor Babagana Umara Zulum for necessary actions”. Umar stated.

In an interview with the member representing Askira -Uba, who is the Deputy Speaker Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Abdullahi Askira sympathized with victims, and prayed Allah (God) to grant quick recovery to those who sustained gunshots in the attack.

“Yes, I recieved a distress calls yesterday that some terrorists invaded Ngulde Community and killed three persons instantly, while the other person died on the way to Garkida Hospital where the injured ones were rushed for treatment.

“From credible information I received revealed that the insurgents numbering about 20 invaded the community at about 6:30am and asked for the whereabouts or House of the Chairman of the Local Hunters/Vigilantes.

“Unfortunately, without proper satisfaction, they now went straight to some worshippers who had finished their Fajir prayers at the Mosque and opened fire, which led to the killing of three persons at the spot including the Chief Imam of Gima unit. Another victim who was among those who sustained various degree of injuries died on the way to Garkida general hospital.

“They (attackers) did not stop at that, as they looted foodstuff, livestock, after setting ablaze two vehicles”. He said.

The Deputy Speaker while prayed God to grant Aljannatul Firdaus to the deceased, enjoined family members and the people of the community to take heart, as Government and the security agencies have been properly informed with a view to avoid future occurrences of this dastardly act.

RELATED NEWS