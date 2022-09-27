By Peter Duru, Makurdi

39 aggrieved members of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Benue State have asked a Makurdi Federal High Court presided over Justice Abdul Dogo to nullify the gubernatorial primary election of the party in the State.

The APC members dragged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, APC and the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to court over the infringement of regulations 20, 22, and 26 of the APC guidelines for nomination of candidates.

They also alleged infringement on their rights to vote at the said direct primaries of the party that produced the candidate, due to the non- use of the party’s membership register which also contravened the INEC regulations and guidelines for nomination of candidates for the 2023 general elections.

The members who alleged that there was no form of accreditation during the primary election maintained that the election never held inline with the extant laws regulating the conduct of direct primary election, “therefore the results declared is null and void.”

The members also asked the court to “determine whether by the combined interpretation of sections 77(2) and (3),82(1),(2)and (5); 84(1),(4)(a)-(c) and (13) of the Electoral Act, 2022 and sections 177(c)and 285(14) (c-the part that commences with “or” to the end thereof), of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended, read together the relevant exhibits attached to the supporting affidavit hereto, INEC is not under duty and can be compelled by the Court to refuse to publish and/or refuse to put the name of Rev. Hyacinth Alia or any of the gubernatorial aspirant as a candidate sponsored by the APC for the 2023 governorship election in Benue State.”

They are also seeking an order of perpetual injunction restraining the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, from accepting names of any aspirant as governorship candidate of the APC for the 2023 general elections in Benue State.

Also listed as co-defendants in the suit were Dr. Terlumun Ikya, Mr. Bernard Yisa, Dr. Mathias Byuan, Godwin Tyoachimin and Chief Michael Aondoakaa.

Others include Senator Barnabbas Gemade, Herman Hembe, Mr. Anyom Mlanga, Terwase Orbunde, Chief Stephen Lawani, Dr. Sam Ode and Prof. Terhemba Shija.

At the hearing, Counsel to the plaintiffs, Mr. Samuel Irabor, who filed a 38-paragraph affidavit in support of the originating summons along with accompanying documents urged the court to grant the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs.

He submitted that “INEC which is the first defendant in the suit has elected no to defend the suit”

Irabor urged the court to “deem the uncontroverted averment as admittance, inline with section 123 of the Evidence Act, 2011.”

He submitted that “the INEC report on the APC gubernatorial primaries in Benue, stated clearly that membership registers were not used in the conduct of the direct gubernatorial primary election in the state.”

On the opposition by Counsels to Terlumun Ikya and Sam Ode, Jerry Aondo that the plaintiffs were meddlesome interlopers, Irabor submitted that “that argument is based on section 87(9)which is not in the Electoral Act 2022, but the old Electoral Act.”

He drew the attention of the court to “the 4th alteration to the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, assented to by President Muhammadu Buhari in May 2018, which has given birth to section 285(14)(c) which empowers not only aspirants but political parties and any complaint in a primary election to be heard by the court.

On the objection by Rev. Fr. Alia’s counsel, Mamman Osuman, that the plaintiffs did not file the suit within time, Irabor argued that the suit was filed on June 9th, 2022, and the APC was still conducting rerun in the purported governorship primary election on the same day.

Still on the opposition of Rev. Alia’s counsel that the plaintiffs were not APC members, Irabor pointed out that the membership form annexed by the plaintiffs were the same with that of the Presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu and Rev. Alia, a fact Alia’s counsel had failed to respond to.

He urged the court to discountenance the objections of the defendants to the suit and grant the reliefs of the plaintiffs.

Counsel to the APC, Mr. Dikko Ishaku, Counsel to Rev. Alia, Mamman Mike Osuman and that of Dr. Terlumun Ikya and Sam Ode, Mr. Jerry Aondo urged the court to dismiss the suit.

After listening to the arguments of the lawyers, Justice Abdul Dogo adjourned the matter for judgement on a date to be communicated to the parties.

