By Steve Oko

A total of 33 senatotrial candidates and 81 House of Representatives flag bearers from different political parties made the final list of contestants for the 2023 elections in Abia.

The list signed by the Secretary of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, was published at the INEC headquarters Umuahia on Tuesday.

According to the list obtained by Vanguard, 11 candidates are contesting for Abia North senatotrial seat;10 for Abia Central; and 12 for Abia South.

The only three females in the male-dominated list include: Carol Dike-Okorafor, All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA (Abia North); Nnennaya Nwosu, APM (Abia North); and Blessing Nwagba, All Progressive Congress, APC (Abia South).

According to the list, the oldest candidate is Desmond Ihezie of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, 89 (Abia South); while the youngests are Saidu Ahmed, also of NNPP ( Abia North), 36; and Joseph Ulu, NRM (Abia South), also 36.

Some of the candidates that made the final list include: Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abia South; Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe; APGA ( Abia South); Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; APC (Abia North); and Senator Mao Ohuabunwa, PDP (Abia North).

Others are Col. Austin Akobundu, PDP ( Abia Central); Chief Chuku Wachuku, YPP ( Abia Central); and Darlington Nwokocha, Labour Party ( Abia Central) who has ” court order” as a remark against his column.

Meanwhile, out of the 81 candidates on the list of House of Representatives, only 12 are females while 69 are males.

The oldest candidate according to the list is Lawson Akpulonu, 77, African Democratic Congress, ADC (Ukwa East/Ukwa West federal consituency).

RELATED NEWS