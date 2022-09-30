By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than 30 suspects have been arrested in Gboko town in connection with weekend’s bloody rival cult clash which claimed three lives and left several others injured in Gboko Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Superintendent, SP, Catherine Anene who made the disclosure Tuesday in Makurdi said investigation into the matter was still ongoing.

She said the suspects were already being moved from Gboko to the Command Headquarters in Makurdi for further questioning.

“30 persons have been arrested so far in connection with the incident and they are being moved to Makurdi as we speak; investigation is also ongoing in the matter,” she said.

It would be recalled that three persons were killed at the weekend in Gboko town following two days of supremacy fight between rival cult gangs in parts of the ancient town which also created pandemonium in the town.

The crisis was however checked following the quick intervention of the Council Chairman, Mr. Isaac Mtom who ensured the deployment of security personel in parts of the LGA.

According to a source in the town who spoke on condition of anonymity, residents in areas where the clashes took place had been assisting security personnel fish out those suspected to have played roles in the crisis.

“In compliance with the appeal made by the Local Government Chairman, the people are pointing out to security personel those they saw in their neighbourhoods participating in the attacks and that is actually helping the police pick up the suspects in the crisis.

“As we speak peace has returned to the town but the arrest of suspects is ongoing and from all indications the onslaught will be far reaching because these clashes are becoming frequent in the town and the present Chairman is determine to put an end to it,” he said.

