By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

A Socio-Political group, Biase Front, has described as an “aberration” the call for competence to be sacrificed in the name of zoning of the 2023 governorship election of Cross River.

The group which comprises Sons and Daughters of Biase Local Government Area of Cross River stated this in Calabar, Friday, during a visit to the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prof. Sandy Onor.

Vanguard learned that there have been agitations that it was time for the governorship seat to come back to Cross River South after the three senatorial districts have taken their turn since the advent of the present democratic dispensation in 1999.

The Biase Front which is from the Southern senatorial district said sacrificing competence in the name of zoning would not bring the desired development to the state.

Leader of the group, Mba Kanu said the occasion was meant to publicly adopt the PDP candidate as the choice of Biase people with regards to the governorship race in the state.

His words: “After a careful and holistic appraisal based on the sincerity of purpose, competence, capacity, academic prowess, antecedents and charisma, Biase people have opted to pitch tent with Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP.

“Our choice is devoid of ethnic colouration or parochial considerations; we can’t afford to extend the rot in our beloved state under any guise.

“We need a man with the temerity and intellect needed to stem this unfortunate tide with a view of restoring our lost glory. Senator Sandy Onor of the PDP is that man.”

He assured that the group would traverse the nooks and crannies of the local government to mobilise all eligible voters to ensure victory for the PDP at the polls.

Responding , Sen. Sandy Onor lauded the group for elevating the interest of the state above selfish and sectional considerations.

“As a people with peculiar commonality, we must never allow myopic sectional interest to preponderate the wider interest of our beloved state and our people.

“I am happy that Biase Local Government has keyed into this formidable coalition to dismantle this octopus draining our resources and glory merely for family aggrandizement.

“The present challenge in our state today is similar to a medical emergency where competence, experience, guts, and capacity are crucial, vital and essential in addressing the problem.

“Once medical personnel possessed the requirements to handle the case, ethnic background is too insignificant to raise an eyebrow.

“What matters is the overall outcome,

this is the scenario we need to understand if we must navigate our state out of this inertia,” he stated.

Onor promised to work closely with the Akamkpa Biase House of Representatives candidate, Austine Aidam, in harnessing the vast potential of the area for economic prosperity when voted into office.

