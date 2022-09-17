Professor Mahmood Yakubu

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA-THE Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP,has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC, for reassuring Nigerians of its readiness to clean up voter register before the 2023 election.

The commission’s reassurance came on the heels of allegation of fake names in its voter register by the coalition on Friday

In its reaction,CUPP said it was happy that INEC promised to undertake a comprehensive clean up of voter register before the 2023 general elections.

“The attention of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has been drawn to a press statement issued on Wednesday September 15 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in which the commission assured Nigerians of speedy and comprehensive clean up of the Voter register ahead of the 2023 general election ,”it said.

The coalition, in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere,on Friday, however, noted that “INEC admission to the alleged discrepancies in the voter register and related electoral fraud has further vindicated the opposition parties.”

“The coalition specifically noted the renewed resolve by the commission to openly prosecute those fingered in the alleged widespread falsification of the voters register .

The assurance by the commission to flush out the fake names and the resolve to prosecute those behind the alleged electoral fraud would further help to douse the tension in some states where this unprecedented manipulations were already uncovered,”it said.

“We are happy that the commission admitted some of the discrepancies we had earlier raised in the register but we want to particularly commend the commission for taking the necessary steps to address this monumental electoral fraud which in our mind were perpetuated by those working to compromise the 2023 election,”it said.

INEC had in the statement signed by its National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee Mr Festus Okoye Esq,said the commission had since commenced the cleaning up of the Voter list ahead of the forthcoming general elections.

“it is only after the cleanup and claims and objections have been completed that the final register will be published.

“The Commission will continue to provide the public with updates on the progress of these processes, as we did through our Press Release of 12 September 2022. The ABIS for the period of registration between 15th January and 31st July is being concluded presently, and the outcome in terms of multiple and ineligible records will be made public,”he had said

