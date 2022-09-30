…vow to deliver APC

kinsmen of Delta Governor, Sen. Ifeanyi Okowa has vowed to deliver the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC, saying that Osanebi is a more reliable anioma son.

Speaking today during a visit to Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Convener of foremost support group, Otu Onu Uhu, Promise Ogumu, said the future of Deltans will be more secured with Omo-Agege as Governor and Osanebi as Deputy.

According to Ogumu, the Omo-Agege, Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket is a breath of fresh air for Deltans, adding that the combination is an opportunity everyone who means well for the state shouldn’t allow to pass.

Earlier, Co-ordinator of the group, Comr. Jude Ossai said their core duty is to collapse all structures of the Peoples Democratic Party in Ika North East.

Ossai stated that members of the group whom are all kinsmen of Governor Okowa, have vowed to work for the actualisation of Omo-Agege and Osanebi come 2023.

Responding, Osanebi thanked the group for the visit assuring that their support for the APC in the state won’t be a wasted venture.

