INEC PVCs

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has again assured eligible Nigerians who registered in the just concluded Continuous Voter Registration CVR that they would get their Permanent Voter Cards PVCs before December this year.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed in a statement issued Monday in Abuja.

He said the clean-up of the register of voters using the Automated Biometric Identification System ABIS is ongoing since the suspension of the CVR on 31st July 2022.

Earlier, the Commission had informed Nigerians that out of the 2,523,458 fresh registrants who registered between 28th June 2021 and 14th January 2022, 1,126,359 records were found to be invalid and consequently delisted.

“The ABIS for the period – 15th January to 31st July 2022 is almost completed. Several double, multiple, and ineligible registrants have also been detected and invalidated. These include entries that fail to meet the Commission’s business rules. The Commission takes this responsibility seriously because a credible register is at the heart of electoral integrity”, he stated.

Okoye added that as soon as the process is concluded, the Commission will provide the public with full information as usual.

“Thereafter, valid registrants will be added to the existing national register of voters before publishing same nationwide for scrutiny, claims, and objections by citizens as required by section 19 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022.

“We reassure Nigerians that a thorough process is being undertaken to clean up the registration data. Similarly, Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) for all valid registrants will be available for collection by the end of October/early November as promised”, he added.

