By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

The People’s Democratic Party, PDP, youths under the auspices of Southwest Elite Youths Vanguard, Ona-Ara Local Government Chapter, Oyo State have declared their total supports for the re-election of the state governor, Engineer Seyi Makinde, saying: “We are solidly behind you in 2023.”

Its Coordinator, Ayoade Ayokunnu, who gave this assurance at a well-attended rally organized for Makinde’s second term bid at a Border bus stop in Olorunsogo, Ibadan, said the youths in the area have resolved to mobilize and ensure his emergence in 2023 governorship election.

He said they are proud of him as his tenure has witnessed monumental development in less than four years in office.

In his remark, the local government Chairman, Hon. Musbau Adeshina Sanusi said no state government has ever done so well, in terms of physical projects, for the council area like the current administration led by Governor Makinde.

“The governor has done so well for us here in Ona-Ara. In terms of physical projects, he has done excellently well. We are proud of him and being an indigene of Ona-Ara, he is a good ambassador of the area. He has not disappointed us with all the projects executed in this council area and other local governments in the state.

“Successive governments have ignored some of these projects, particularly the road, they said it is a Federal Government project. We have been neglected but Makinde gave us recognition in Ona-ara local government and Inukan LCDA.

“This our major road has been in bad condition for the past 15 years and we have been enduring the hardship, but the governor has awarded it and work is still ongoing now.” He explained.

