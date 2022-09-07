Beneku market women in Ndokwa East, have revealed amongst other things, that they are mobilising fellow traders across Ndokwa and delta, for their son, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, ahead of the 2023 general elections .

The women vowed to draft more women to support the Omo-Agege and Friday Osanebi joint ticket of the APC, in a meeting with the ward four (4) chairman of the APC in Beneku, Chief Azuka Ebo Otuya .

According their leader, Mrs. Adaocha Charity Ozuem , “Osanebi has heavily invested in women especially market women of ndokwa nation through his various empowerment scheme for traders”,.

The women maintained that if as a house member, Osanebi was giving them capital to start businesses, trade and training and empowering many of them with skills and starter packs, he will definitely do more as a deputy governor.

” we have come to assure you that we are fully supporting our son and we will mobilize our co-traders within and outside Ndokwa East to support APC, because of Osanebi”, Ozuem added with enthusiasm.

They promised to move across Ndokwa Nation to visit market women of other communities to galvanize more support for Omo-Agege and Osanebi.

In his response, Chief Otuya thanked the women for their unflinching support and promised to give them whatever support they need to succeed.

