By Innocent Anaba

FOUNDER of Love of Christ Generation Church, Rev Mother Esther Ajayi, yesterday, urged Christians, the Church and Nigerians to pray for God to give the country a leader that fears God in the 2023 election, “if we must get it right.”

She added that “If the hearts of our leaders are touched by God, such leaders would have not any option than to do what God wants, which will, in turn, mean well for the country.”

She spoke to newsmen, in Lagos, while announcing programmes to mark the 15th anniversary and one-year Thanksgiving of the Cathedral opening of the church in Lagos.

According to her, the event is expected to commence on September 2, 2022, with a 9-hour Marathon Praise, featuring gospel music singers such as Mike Abdul, Wemimo Taiwo, Tony Sax, Segun Praise and many others.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will be the preacher of the Day, while the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi is the Royal Father of the Day. Other dignitaries expected to grace the occasion as Special Guest of Honour are, Chief Nike Akande, former Minister of Industry and Hajia Hafsat Oduwole, Chairman, Ogun Guangdong Free Trade Zone and China Africa, amongst others.

On insecurity in the country and next year’s election, she said: “There is a need to infuse the fear of God in our sermons and day-to-day lives if we must get it right (in 2023).

“We are always praying for the country and we all must continue to pray for us to get it right. The country was not like this before. This insecurity was not like this before. We all must continue to pray and put everything in God’s hand and believe that He will change things for us.”

