Ndokwa ladies have declared that they are irrevocably committed to the aspirations of Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi and they will not compromise for any reason.

Speaking during a meeting with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, President of Ogechi Networking Ladies for OVIENEBI, Comr. Wealth Ugboko Ineh, said Ndokwa ladies both old and young, have all decided that they will support and vote the Agege, Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress.

According to Comr. Ineh, members of the the group drawn from all polling units of Ndokwa Nation, will continue to move from house to house to canvass more support for Agege, Osanebi and other candidates of the All Progressive Congress.

Speaking also, Vice President of the group, Comr. Nelly Jonathan, said Osanebi is a household name in Delta State.

Comr. Nelly said youths of Ndokwa Nation can boldly speak anywhere in Nigeria because of the impart of Osanebi, adding that Deltans became used to the word ‘Empowerment’, because of Osanebi.

In his response, Osanebi while appreciating the ladies, said he was overwhelmed by their show of love.

He tasked them to go back to their various polling units to canvass more support for Agege, himself and every candidates of the APC.

