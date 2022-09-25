Members of Diamond Movement for Change (DMC), a Socio-Cultural cum political group, has pledged their Unalloyed Support for the Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege and Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi joint gubernatorial ticket of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

In a meeting with the Deputy Governorship Candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, Coordinator of the group, Comr. Olisa Oba said they came to officially congratulate Osanebi on his well deserved nomination as Deputy Governorship Candidate of the APC.

According to Comr. Olisa, members of the group which cut across every Ethnic Nationality and domiciled in the twenty five local government area of Delta State have pledged their unalloyed support to Agege and Osanebi, adding that every member of DMC will vote for all candidates of APC.

Olisa said Osanebi’s passion in putting smile on the faces of the people and his combination with Agege who himself is a trailblazer, made the group’s decision easy.

In closing, Olisa said even though they know that there will be challenges but they are relaxed because they know Osanebi has the capacity to surmount them, rounding off by stating that they are all waiting for May 29th to dance and celebrate with Agege and Osanebi in Osadabey house.

In his response, Osanebi appreciated the support from the group, promising them that when APC takes over power next year, Delta will not remain same.

