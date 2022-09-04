By Victoria Ojeme

Nigeria witnesses one of the most sluggish gains in the global growth of women government. In fact, the question of a Nigerian female president seems like the proverbial passing of a camel through a needle’s eye.

This even corroborated in a recent interview this newspaper had with the National Woman Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Professor Stella Effah-Attoe. When asked about the prospects of a Nigerian female president, she threw back the question at us.

“Do we see women becoming president of this country soon,” I asked her? That’s a very serious question. I will ask you too, from what you are seeing on the ground, does it look feasible at this moment? It is a good dream but from what we have on ground does it look feasible at the moment? That is the question we have to ask ourselves,” she said.

Professor Effah-Attoe was speaking at a workshop on campaign management for female candidates for the PDP. She had earlier urged party leaders to consider the nomination of Women as Vice Presidential and Deputy Governorship Candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections- a plea that seemed to have fallen on unreceptive ears.

According to the new data from the Inter-Parliamentary Union, women occupy the role of Heads of State or Government in 22 countries, up from 20 countries this time last year. As of 1 January 2021, 5.9 per cent of elected Heads of State (9 out of 152) and 6.7 per cent of Heads of Government (13 out of 193) are women.

Europe is the region with the most countries led by women, with five out of the world’s nine women Heads of State and seven out of the world’s 13 women Heads of Government. The Nordic countries of Denmark, Finland, Iceland and Norway are all currently led by women.

The fact remains that political will plays a role in advancing gender equality, particularly when it comes to appointing ministers. Namibia made the biggest leap forward in Sub-Saharan Africa, increasing its overall share of women ministers from 15 per cent to 39 per cent. Rwanda still leads the region, maintaining the largest share of women ministers at 54.8 per cent as well as topping the global charts again in the share of women parliamentarians.

“This workshop is organised by the International Republican Institute (IRI) and it is basically a workshop to bring women into understanding how to manage their campaign, women candidates and I believe they organise similar workshops for every other political party but this time around, this workshop is for female PDP candidates.

“And so, the women are here to interact and also to listen to paper presentations in different areas especially as it concerns management of campaigns and I believe it is going to involve a lot of discussions based on strategy to adopt as women in managing campaigns.

“So they are going out there to campaign, INEC will soon lift the ban on campaign on the 28th of September and so these women have to gain some skills in terms of going out there, to face the populace. So whatever they are packaging in terms of addressing different problems affecting rural women is based on their individual arrangements and choice,” Professor Stella Effah-Attoe said at the workshop.

She explained that the workshop is significant because despite increases in the number of women at the highest levels of political power, widespread gender inequalities persist.

“Like you know, one of the problems women have is just basically how to package themselves to sell themselves in order to be acceptable to the generality of the public, so that is really what is going on here.

“Now like I said they are going out there to campaign, some of them do not even understand the basis. Like I told them when I was addressing them, I said to them, campaign is not just going out and shouting PDP or whatever political parties you want to mention; it is packaging yourself in such a way that you will understand how to plan, how to organise yourself, planning is very essential.

“You have to understand how to plan as a woman, how to organise yourself as a woman, how to package basic issues around you, and even packaged in the media.

“Like I told them, you can’t just go out there shouting your political party, it won’t help you; you have to understand certain basic principles to use and these are strategies.

“So by the time they leave here, I believe they are going to be able to garner a lot of strategies that will enable them to go out there to address the populace. So the campaign is not just shouting, I keep repeating it, shouting the name of your political party, it demands more than that.

“So by the time they leave here, I believe that they would have learnt a lot in terms of planning their strategy, organising themselves, packaging themselves in various ways eve media wise because I said to them you have to learn to be friendly with the media.

“You are going out there to talk, you are going out there to sell yourself; you can as well stay in your backyard and shout PDP, nobody will listen to you; you can stay in your backyard and do whatever you are doing, you say you are a candidate, nobody will know what you are doing.

“So you need the media, the social media, the traditional media, use them, go out there, sell yourself, let people see you because campaigning has to do with seeing what you have on ground and making the populace to accept what they are seeing.

“So you have to package yourself, sell yourself, use the media and let the populace see what you are presenting and they will accept you, if you present yourself well; by planning, by organising, by adopting a lot of strategies that will be presented here and that they will pick from here at the end of the workshop,” Professor Effah-Attoe explained.

Also speaking at the workshop, Santiago Stocker who is the Nigerian Resident Programme Director of the International Republican Institute said the aim of the objective of the training is to empower female candidates to run effective campaigns, to develop policy driven campaigns, to improve their leadership skills, to be competitive and to effectively participate in the political process.

This is because, according to him, “There are many hindrances to women’s political participation and we are focusing on some of those today.

“There are barriers that might be within parties, that might be cultural, that might be societal, many barriers that we are working to overcome and that is why we are here today, is to empower female candidates to be as effective as possible and to fully participate in the political process.

“And we know that this is an important time for Nigeria and it is going to require full participation of both men and women to deepen democracy and have legitimate effective governance for all Nigerians.

“Our objective is to do everything we can to increase female participation, as I said full participation by men and women is critical for consolidation democracy in Nigeria,” he explained.

It is believed that paving the way for more women in the political, business, and civic arena is an investment in more just, equitable, and peaceful societies. This can be done by eliminating structural and legal obstacles that hinder all girls’ and women’s participation in politics and decision-making, and hold those obstructing them accountable.

Moreso, since women are still in the marginal fringes, temporary quota systems and inclusive, gender-sensitive leadership pathways will help to bring all them into political spheres.

Indeed, women are about a half of the country’s population. We cannot hope to create the necessary condition for growth while leaving aside half of the human resources required for that growth.

