By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

As 2023 election campaigns set to commence September 28, 2022, a support group of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, Progressives Solidarity for Asiwaju, PSA, Wednesday, challenged supporters (aka Obidients) of the Labour Party, LP, presidential candidate, Peter Obi, to meet them at the polling units as social media noise and votes would not count on election day.

The Chairman and Convener, PSA, Dr Ibrahim Emokpaire, stated this while delivering a welcome address at a one-day National Summit with theme, ‘Changing the Narrative of Our Reward System: Asiwaju Presidency’ organised by PSA in Abuja.

Emokpaire said the movement of PSA is to ensure Nigerians have the best president who will change the reward system, and it is the APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, based on his pedigree and impact made as an experienced and selfless political leader who have played a strategic role to sustain Nigeria’s democracy since 1999 till date, and remains the hope of Nigeria as far as the 2023 presidential election is concerned.

He said it is not by running on the social media that Nigerians would be carried away to vote as supporters of Obi are doing while they have forgotten that the votes are the ones cast at the polling units where results would be read and declared.

He urged members of PSA to focus their campaigns at the wards where the polling units are, and he urged them to work hard to get rewarded as the summit was organised to sensitize them about Tinubu’s good reward system, which they will receive if elected president.

Also, the chairman of the Summit, Pastor Folorunso Alonge, called on PSA members not to engage in violence and unguarded statements, because it would negatively affect their effort, especially when the campaigns will commence soon.

“There will be provocations. If we are not careful, the election will not be held. If it did not hold, who cheated? We will be the ones. Go into the polling units because there will be no rigging.

“Tinubu has a good reward system and if we work, we will get our reward unlike what happened before. People like me can’t be employed but we have children that should be employed and we must work hard”, Alonge said.

Meanwhile, a former Police Commissioner in Ekiti State, Dr Olayinka Balogun, in a lecture he delivered at the Summit, called on Nigerians to commit the country’s destiny on Sen Bola Ahmed Tinubu, based on his good reward system put in place over the years.

According to him, Tinubu has been a pillar of democracy, and had demonstrated what he described as uncommon leadership of good reward system in his day at NADECO, SDP, AC, ACN and in APC.

“His footprints get bolder and clearer by the day, by the year. Very difficult to ignore.

“Let us reward him, a gallant political warrior, he deserves the ‘Trophy’, he has delivered in National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), Social Democratic Party (SDP), Action Congress (AC), Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I hereby propose that with all these sterling qualities enumerated above that His Excellency – Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu be awarded. He deserved a trophy, a reward. The presidency of this great country Nigeria.

“He will in turn reward Nigerians with good governance, sincerity, team work, sound judgement, tested democratic platform and above all fairness to all and sundry, to all Nigerians.

“Let us trust our destiny into his hands, Asiwaju Tinubu will together with his team take Nigeria to the promised land”, he said.

