By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC and the coordinators of the Tinubu Support Body, Dr Abiola Oshodi, has described the Presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and his vice, Kashim Shettima, as tested and trusted hands capable of holding steady the ship of Nigeria state.

Dr Oshodi, a Canada based consultant Psychiatrist and also the Diaspora coordinator of the Asiwaju Progressives Diaspora, APG, assured that the duo ” would steadily steer the ship of the Nigerian state to a prosperous and a healthy one to the admiration of all.

According to him ” the two terms Governors of Lagos and Borno States respectively and also elected senators of the Federal Republic of Nigeria are safe and experienced pair of hands.

“They are experienced , they know where the shoe pinches, they know where Nigeria ails, and they know what to do, and because they are so experienced with both private and public backgrounds they will hit the ground running from day one.

“Nigerians cannot afford to hand over the destiny of the most populous and the biggest economy in Africa to politicians not versed in managing a diverse and promising country like Nigeria.

“Senators Tinubu and Shettima are versed in financial management, both are two term governors, both have served in the Senate ,both had worked meritoriously in the private sector and the public service, making them very grounded.

” As Nigeria transits from the Muhammadu Buhari led administration “They know how to manage the resources, human and materials committed to their hands.

” Governor Tinubu turned around the economy of Lagos State and put it on a continuous and sustainable growth trajectory, he set up the Lagos State security trust fund thereby rejigging the security of Lagos so that in the most commercialised city in Nigeria the inhabitants can sleep with their eyes closed and without fear of being unduly attacked .

“As for Senator Shettima as governor, thrived and excelled. Borno State, witnessed monumental strides from- 2011-2019 when he was the governor despite the sustained and continuous threats posed by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups.

Oshodi pointed out that Senator Tinubu, as the governor from 1999-2007 laid the foundation of today’s Lagos State government because of that groundwork, Lagos according to the current Lagos State publication, accounts for 26.7% of Nigeria’s total GDP and more than 50% of non-oil GDP ,with 50% of Nigeria’s non-oil industrial capacity located in Lagos.

” Lagos remains Nigeria’s financial hub with all major banks and the Nigerian Stock Exchange having their headquarters in the city and accounts for over 80% of the country’s foreign trade flows, and generates over 50% of Nigeria’s port revenues, larger than any other economy in the ECOWAS sub-region.

“lt is gratifying that Senator Tinubu has said that he would replicate the Lagos State achievements and that in the national rebuilding and changing the face of the nation“

“Senator Tinubu has promised that he would be bolder ,that he cared about agriculture and the plight of the ordinary farmer, about jobs, about the youths and their future and how to put the food on the table for the not so prosperous and take care of the innocent children above that of special interests.

He added that “Senator Tinubu has promised that no one will be left behind, we as citizens needs to do our duty by electing Senators Tinubu and Shettima and as the convener of a Tinubu –Shettima group, I can assure that we will not regret such a decision.

