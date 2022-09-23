….As more groups, communities back gov, Mbah, PDP

Enugu—Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, yesterday, said that it is his utmost desire for all communities in the state to live in peace and harmony for steady progress and development of the state, stressing that the biggest gift he needs from the people of Enugu State is peace.

The governor made the assertion when the people of Mgbowo Community in Awgu Local Government Area of the state visited him at the Government House, Enugu, to appreciate his good works and peaceful disposition, as well as his considerable concern for their well-being and concerted efforts in addressing myriads of their socio-economic challenges.

The people of Mgbowo, led by the Commissioner for Science and Technology, Obi Kama, were also at the Government House to declare their unflinching support for the Gov. Ugwuanyi-led Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, leadership in the state, the governorship candidate of the party in the 2023 general election, Peter Mbah; his running mate, Ifeanyi Ossai, and candidates of the party for Enugu West Senatorial District, Aninri/Awgu/Oji-River Federal Constituency and Awgu South Constituency, Osita Ngwu, Anayo Onwuegbu and Tony Nwankwo, respectively.

Thanking them for their solidarity and support for his administration, the PDP governorship candidate and other candidates of the party, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is also the candidate of the party for Enugu North Senatorial District, urged the delighted people of Mgbowo to hold on tightly to their belief in the PDP, reassuring them that Mbah and Ossai will build on the foundation his administration has laid, which is anchored on peace and good governance.

Earlier, President General of Ekpulambo Mgbowo, Collins Okelu, stated that “Mgbowo Ward has benefited so much from your purposeful and people-oriented leadership in the state in so many areas.”

Appreciating Gov. Ugwuanyi for appointing their sons and daughters into sensitive government positions, Okelu said: “We have neither gold nor silver to give you in return for your continuous magnanimity to our people, therefore, our visit to you today is to pledge our unalloyed support to you and our candidates.”

Prominent among the groups that visited Gov. Ugwuanyi were the ‘Dynamic Women for Good Leadership Initiative’, led by the Convener, Rita Chimaobi Ezeh; ‘Nwanyi bu ife Support Group for Gburugburu’, led by the Founder, Princess Chinwendu Ogbonna; and ‘Nsukka Asadu Youth Movement’, led by the Director General, Hon. Ejike Oscar Ugwuoke, a former House of Representatives aspirant for Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency on the platform of the PDP, who galvanized his teeming supporters and asked them to work assiduously for the victory of the PDP at the polls.

