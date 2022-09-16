By Dayo Johnson , Akure

Ahead of the 2023 election, a political pressure group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA), has promised to deliver 14 million votes for the Presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Tinubu, in the region.

The National Chairman of SWAGA, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, who led other leaders of group in a youth solidarity march for Tinubu, made the promise in Akure, the Ondo state capital.

Adeyeye, said that Asiwaju would get block votes in the South West in the 2023 Presidential election because he is loved by the people in the region.

” We’re determined to deliver 14 million votes for Asiwaju Tinubu in 2023 elections in the south west by the special grace of God. The votes is going to be massive.

Adeyeye, who lauded the state governor Rotimi Akeredolu, for his support for power shift and Tinubu, told the mammoth crowd that Tinubu has all it takes to tackle all the nation’s socio-economic and political challenges.

On the walk, Adeleye, said it was designed to “galvanise more support for Tinubu and his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima

Also, the National Secretary of the group, and a former Commissioner For Information and Orientation, Hon. Bosun Oladele, explained that the march was about SWAGA and not any political party.

Oladele said that “This is about SWAGA and not a political rally. Our rally is to sensitise the people of Ondo State about our man, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We started and launched this group in December 2020 in Ibadan and we now have chapters in the East, Delta, Kwara and North Central.

” This is not a campaign but just sensitization. We know it’s not yet time for political campaign. We know what the Electoral Act says about campaign.”

Also addressing the youths, the son-in-law of Tinubu, Oyetunde Ojo, appealed to the people to vote Tinubu and Shetima because it is time to honour the mutual agreement that power should move to the South.

“The essence of this marching walk is to sensitize and encourage the good people of Ondo state for the commencement of the campaign, telling the people to vote for their own son, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Tinubu as we all know is not a stranger in this country, and we have to believe in his ambition, he is a father, responsible and a straight forward person who can move this country forward.

“So, we are telling the good people of Akure, Ondo state, to vote for their son, Tinubu, he will take this nation to a greater height.

“The SWAGA is going from ward to ward to campaign for Tinubu because it is our turn in the Southwest and that is why we are appealing to our youths to give Tinubu a trial.”

Other speakers who include, a former Deputy governor of the state, Ali Olanusi and a a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ifedayo Abegunde,

appealed to the people to support Tinubu because he’s a leader with proven capacity to turn the country round if elected president in 2033.

All the leaders, who came from all the 18 local government areas of the state, addressed the people in their local languages charging the people on the need to vote for Tinubu.

RELATED NEWS