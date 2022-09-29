Omoyele Sowore

Presidential candidate of the African Action Congress, Omoyele Sowore has decried the idea of signing peace pact ahead of the 2023 presidential election, saying it signifies that the country is at war.

Sowore said, “I don’t know why we’re signing this peace accord when we are not at war. This signifies that Nigeria is at war. Elections are a war in this country.”

The AAC candidate made this assertion in an interview with Arise TV on The Morning Show, monitored by our correspondent on Thursday.

Sowore, who noted that he was not against the peace accord, said he would sign the peace pact to show the people that he subscribed to peace.

“For the sake of symbolism of this, I will show up there, and sign whatever they want so that the people can understand that I subscribe to peace during the election and after the election,” he said.

Recall that a former Head of State and Chairman, National Peace Committee, Abdulsalami Abubakar had stated that politicians contesting the 2023 general election are required to sign a peace pact.

Abdulsalami made this known last Thursday, September 22, in Minna, Niger State, after a meeting with the committee members.

According to him, politicians and their supporters create incitements which could endanger the country’s peace during electioneering campaigns,

He said, “The pattern of public communication among political actors, their publicity agents, spokespersons, and media consultants has amplified the potential for personal attacks, insults, and incitement.”

The Chairman added that the attacks by politicians and their supporters on their opponents, “have relegated to the background, the civility and decency in public discourse and debate. It has shifted focus away from issue-based campaigns, to consolidating identity politics and the politics of thuggery.”

The signing of peace commences today (Thursday, September 29) at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

