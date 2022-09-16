By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan.

AREWA Community in Southwest zone, on Friday, declared their total support for the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2023 general elections.

Comprising Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ondo and Ekiti States, the community said it is high time for Nigerians to vote for competence and not religion, as 2023 elections are fast approaching.

Its Chairman, Alhaji Sa’adu Yusuf Dandare, made this known in Ibadan during inaugural meeting of APC Southwest Arewa community and declaration of door to door campaign for Tinubu.

“We, the leadership of the Arewa Community, have it as a point of agenda to swift into action in deeply regulating our timing population to avoid any bad element coming into our long age settlement to create any evil act while been resolute to legitimately protect our law-abiding members that fall into the victim of circumstance.

“This inaugural meeting has boosted the confidence and morale of all our timing members across the region and we have been tasked to immediately set up a strategy team to implement our major pattern which is the “Door to Door” campaign. Over time, this has been identified as our best strategy for delivering huge votes for our dear party across our different settlements in the southwest.

“The composition of this movement which is a major force as mostly statutory government representatives for the Arewa Community in their respective states has made the force so significant towards delivering massive support for our great party.”

In his remarks, the Special Adviser to the Ogun State Governor on Inter-Ethnic Affairs, Hon. Hadi Sani, urgedd Nigerians not to vote based on religion but choose a dedicated, sound and qualified person like Tibubu as their President.

“He deserves our full support, irrespective of ethnicity, we are supporting him to deliver the country from its current predicaments, he is competent and capable, he has raised many people.”

Earlier, the Chairman, Oyo State Arewa community, Alhaji Bashir Bubaka described Tinubu/Shettima’s tickets as a perfect combination to move the country forward.

In attendance at the meeting are the Special Adviser to Osun State Governor, Alhaji Umar Muhammed; Chairman, Arewa Community, Ekiti State, Alhaji Shehu Gigane; APC Chairman, Arewa Community, Ondo State, Alhaji Sani Kangiwa among other notable people from the region.

