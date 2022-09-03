By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Southern Kaduna Christian Leaders Association, SKCLA, have resolved to organize what it tagged “The Pastors Congress” to consult and screen candidates to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This was part of the resolutions reached after a joint meeting with the Board of Trustees of the Association held in Kafanchan at the weekend.

The statement issued signed by the Association’s Chairman, Apostle Emmanuel Nuhu Kure explained that the Congress which will bring over one thousand clergies from all denominations in Southern Kaduna, is also expected to have the Governorship Candidates of all the political parties in the State in attendance to speak on their blueprint for the people of Southern Kaduna.

The statement added that the move was to give all the parties a level playing ground to convince and give the Church a direction on the best candidate to follow.

The statement while rejoicing with the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, His Lordship, Mathew Hassan Kukah over the celebration of his 70th birthday, also commiserated with the immediate family and congregation of the Late General Overseer of Solid Rock Fellowship International, Archbishop Zakka Bonet.

Bishop Kukah had on Wednesday marked his 70th birthday while the Late Archbishop Bonet died on 19th August 2022 after a protracted illness.

RELATED NEWS