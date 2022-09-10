Theological education’s critical roles in raising capable leaders By Emmanuel Oyemomi  Going back the memory lane, as far as Nigeria isconcerned, I don’t think we have a solid plan. What we have has been a legacy andthe impact of theological education has brought into the nation. Some greatinstitutions that are renowned for this – Harvard, Oxford, etc. have become thecream of the whole world. History made us know they started as seminaries butthese institutions later metamorphosed into other areas of education. JC Pool, the first Principal of the NigerianBaptist Theological Seminary, Ogbomosho was offered a license for a chartedUniversity by the then President, Dr Azikiwe which was rejected.   The same Seminary later became the firstdegree awarding institution in Nigeria. As far as this nation and Africa are concerned,writing and education are not our heritage. Treasures not documented andwhatever education is in Nigeria is heritage and an aftermath of TheologicalEducation in Nigeria. All the schools government took over started as missionschools and government was not maintaining the legacy of the mission schools. Whenyou talk of academic integrity and soundness, we find them among the missionschools across the country. They are still functional and focused in providingsound education. Government keyed into education and made it apolitical matter to fight religion. This is through legislation against the schools.History was also doctored out of the curriculum. Several subjects have been removedas well. The nation has lost its bearing in terms ofeducation with consistent strikes by ASUU which affect the future of thestudents.   We are yet to get our bearingin education. Late Chieg Obafemi Awolowo ensured education became a natural priorityto benefit the citizens but the reverse is the case today. It is worrisome thatwe have no value for education as the state of the nation’s educational systemis lamentable. Impact  The impact of theological education is multifaceted, as Theological Education gave birthto several churches. It also gave birth to the proliferation of schools. These arethe immediate impact but in the 1950’s, primary school in those days werevirtually free education. If children were very intelligent, themissionaries gave scholarships to children. As a nation, we have no value foreducation. The people who had primary education to standard 6 in those days canbe compared with a graduate today.   Themissionaries hired such standard 6 graduates and so many lives have beenuplifted. Missionaries hired them for several jobs in public sectororganizations. Help  Theological Education must be given a space toshape leaders. We need to watch the track records of our leaders. Our leaderseven boast that our votes mean nothing to them. We have a crop of leaders who have notrack records and all they do is to manipulate. Theological education has been ostracized. In thelast few years, Theological Education has been waged war against.   It is a threat/war against the source of Peacewhich is GOD. Theological Education can have a great impact on ourleaders which is a study about GOD. It is education that gives a transformationto be godly. In   Theological Education,you are taught how you must have concern for fellow human beings, whenutilized, the impact is huge. Theological Education indicates that God isindivisible, most people with sound theological education act right. Theological education can train people who will useand lead the people. Theological education has produced leaders for the countrywho are functioning in various places. Theological education has helped peopleto be versatile but they are being massacred due to selfishness, nepotism andtribalism in the country. God authenticates Theological education as we willall return to God. - [ ] •Oyemomi, a professor, is Rector, Baptist College of Theology, Lagos.

By Sebastine Agbefe

The crisis rocking the PDP has taken a dramatic turn as the BOT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin announces his resignation

Senator Walid is an elder statesman who relentlessly preached peace for his party to remain as one. He had in recent times made deliberate efforts to reconcile the feud within the ranks of the party. He is a man highly respected.

However, the decision to step aside is surprising and scary. What a sacrifice!

What Wike and the other aggrieved governors and stakeholders have said is that the national chairman, senator Iyocha Ayu, must take a bow for obvious reasons— He said on national Television that if a presidential candidate emerges from the north he would resign to create a balance in the party.

Wike had made remarks few days ago that failure of the national chairman to honor his promise(s) would make it difficult for the party to be taken seriously by Nigerians should they go ahead with 2023 presidential campaigns.

A party whose national national chairman would make a public promise and fail to honor same is not one Nigerians would vote for, because the national chairman ought to be the one to lead the campaigns. Any promises made during the campaigns would be considered by Nigerians as another deceit.

Wike and a host of others have also accused the national chairman of a lot of infractions committed against party members during the party’s primaries.

The national chairman didn’t carry himself as a father to all members of the party. He took side with some aspirants against others for pecuniary reasons.

For instance, in Delta state, PDP under Ayu’s supervision refused to honor or obey a federal high court ruling that disqualified Sheriff Francis Oboreowori and ordered the party to forward the name(s) of Chief David Edevwie as the Governorship candidate of the PDP Delta state to the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC).

In fact, it was PDP under the supervision of Iyocha Ayu, who appealed the judgment. How can PDP appeal a judgment that did not question the credibility of the primaries it conducted, but the credentials of the winner of the said primaries? How can PDP appeal a judgment when both defendant and plaintiff are members of PDP?

It is also believed that Ayu’s refusal to resign cannot be unconnected with the over fourteen billion naira generated from the sales of nomination forms before the primaries.

A birds eye view of the issues would reveal that the decision for senator Walid to step aside could be a blackmail. It could be an attempt to garner public opinion against Wike and his men. The resignation is not altruistic. It is a deviation from the main issues.

Atiku Abubakar and his men are on a dangerous ego trip. They are gambling with victory. If they desire victory, then they must come down from their high horses and show senator Iyocha Ayu the door. Senator Walid’s position is not one of the contentious issues.

Atiku should recall the impact they made on Goodluck Jonathan’s presidential election in 2015, when he alongside five serving governors walked out of PDP and joined the All Progressive Congress.

Atiku must be reminded that a fight with five or more governors who are members of his party is a sign of failure stirring at him,especially so because he picked a very unpopular running mate who cannot pull any significant votes together.

His running mate, Governor okowa is embattled back home. There’s little or nothing he can put on the table to stir the party to victory.

Okowa is facing the worst political crisis of his life. He is at loggerheads with the two former PDP governors of his state, chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan.

All five former speakers of the state house of assembly (Chief Monday Igbuya, Rt. Hon Frank Enekorogha, Rt Hon. Basil Ganagana, Chief Olisa Imegwu and chief Peter Onwusanya) are in the camp of Chief James Ibori and Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan .

Okowa has lost the three serving senators of the state. Five out of ten serving house of representatives members from the state are at war with him.

He has also lost the confidence of the masses because of his abysmal performance as a governor.

Atiku must wake up and ask himself how governor Okowa would help him win votes from the southern states when he cannot boast of being in control of the votes in his own state.

Only a reconciliation with the Wike’s camp can guarantee Atiku’s victory. A stitch in time saves nine!

Subscribe for latest Videos

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.