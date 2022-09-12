Adams Oshiomhole

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) South-South yesterday held a peace meeting in Benin City, Edo state capital where the National Vice Chairman, South-South of the party, Victor Giadom publicly apologized to former National Chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole on the series of disagreements he had with him that eventually led to his ouster.

He appealed to the leaders and members of the party to forget the issues that arose during the primary elections that brought various candidates for various positions and the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu urging them to work together for victory.

Giadom said he got the highest vote from Edo state during the party’s national convention in Abuja where he emerged as the National Vice Chairman of the zone.

He said “I want to thank my leader, my boss, Adams Oshiomhole for who he is, he is a leader with a forgiving spirit and because he has a forgiving spirit, God will also forgive him peradventure if he does anything wrong in his sojourn on earth here.

“Some people will ask and expressed shock, what is Comrade Adams Oshiomhole sitting so close to Victor Giadom for, Iam sure this question will be in minds of many of you but that is what love can do; as a result of that, I will use this opportunity to apologise to you sir.

“Your kind heart is unbelievable, this morning when I came in, I drove straight to his house and I had a very sumptuous breakfast with him he told me that what is important is not how we quarreled but how we reconciled so I want you all to use the spirit of Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and my humble self as a point of contact to appeal to all of us that we must forgive each other. Few months ago, there was contest for various position, the disagreement is unavoidable.

On his part Oshiomhole said he was sure of victory of Tinubu and other candidates of the party in the election Four years ago, we had a combined ticket of His Excellency Abubakar Atikuand His Excellency, Peter Obi those two were on the same ticket and in unity we defeated them now they are divided, do you really need a political scientist tell you that what a united ticket couldn’t achieve that divided they will achieve it?

