Jubilant people of Abor communities, known as Ebo-Ne-Sato, in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, have commended Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for entrenching peace and good governance in the state, in spite of the nation’s economic and security challenges.

The people, led by Tahill Ochi and other notable sons and daughters of the communities, gave the commendation during their solidarity visit to Governor Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu, yesterday.

They appreciated the governor for the regular payment of workers’ salaries, the existing peace in Enugu State and his love and kindness to them in the areas of road paving, erosion control, school infrastructural support, security and political appointments.

The Abor people declared their unflinching support for Ugwunayi, the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, and other candidates of the PDP for the 2023 general election.

Presenting the communities’ address, the President-General of Umuavulu Community, Dr. Nechy Mbaeze, told Governor Ugwuanyi that the Abor people were at the Government House “to thank you for your good governance in Enugu State.”

adding: “Under your leadership, Enugu is now considered as the most secure state in the South East.

“Furthermore, it has become a state where peace and justice reign. Enugu State is doing very well in the area of capacity development and employment creation, especially through the Enugu Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) Center. Enugu State is proving to be one of the most creative states in human capacity development, empowerment and job creation.

“To date, Enugu State is still one of the few states in Nigeria that pays salary as and when due, and is not owing backlog of unpaid salaries in its civil service.”

Stressing that Gov. Ugwuanyi is “a master of politics without bitterness in Nigeria”, the Abor people also thanked the governor for political appointments he considered for their sons and daughters including “Chief Barr. Tahill Ochi, Chief Barr. Matthew Obodoechi, Amb. Fidelia Njeze, Arinze Chilo-Offiah, Innocent Ugwu.”

The Abor people therefore charged the governor “to remain focused and finish as strong as the available resources of the state can carry you, and ignore the activities of those struggling to distract you from your lawful duties,” adding: “We are aware that some of those that you lent helping hands to, including some in our own community, are probably among them. Please forgive them for they don’t know what they are doing. We know they will not succeed.”

In his goodwill message, Chief Dubem Njeze specifically applauded Gov. Ugwuanyi for his humility, uncommon leadership qualities, endurance and cherished sacrifices he has made to make peace at all times in spite of the enormous powers he has as a governor.

His words: “Your Excellency, you are from the lineage of great men. We know that leadership is never easy and we have never had it so good in Enugu State. I am saying this because I am not good in praising people carelessly.

“We have seen leaders in the past. I know it’s very easy to make trouble but great men are not known for this. Against all provocations, you (Ugwuanyi) always go for peace.

“So, I want to thank you on behalf of Abor people for knowing all your powers as a governor and deciding to make peace at all times.

“In our community, Abor, we thank a hero for the good things he knows and always endeavours to do them. We also thank him for all the evil things he knows and refuses to do them to his people.”

The climax of the visit was Gov. Ugwuanyi’s approval of the Igwe-elect of Umuavulu-Abor Community, Chief Paschal Chike Onodugo as the substantive Igwe of the community amid jubilation.

The approval was given after the Commiss

The VC pleaded with students to pay their fees on time to enable the institution to serve them better, stressing that the Senate policy on “no fees, no exam”, shall be strictly implemented.

“All students have six weeks from the commencement of semester to pay school fees and register for courses while the portal for course registration will be shut down one week before the exam”, he added.

Explaining that the cost of running the institution had gone up particularly following the increase in the cost of diesel, the VC appealed to students to get ready to adjust to some inevitable challenges.

“Before the strike, we were buying diesel for N350 per liter but now it sells for N850. We want you to be prepared for adjustments”.

He assured that adequate security arrangements had been put in place to ensure the safety of students, staff as well as visitors to the institution.

The VC commended the State Government for its huge support in boosting security around the campus.

He also commended the various security agencies for their collaborative efforts in ensuring that the university environment as well as all link roads are adequately policed.

He, however, advised students to be security conscious and to stop advertising their itineraries on social media to avoid playing into the hands of criminals.

The VC who said that lectures had been fully commended urged students who were yet to return to campus to quickly do so while charging them to be serious with their academics to enable them to recover the lost periods.

Responding, the President of the Students Union Government, Comrade Chidera Ibeleme, thanked the VC and his Management team for their efforts to improve security around the campus.

He also applauded the Management for its decision not to begin the implementation of the new school fees and pleaded that more attention is given to the provision of more lecture halls.

The SUG President as well as many other speakers pleaded with the Management to prevail on private lodge owners to reduce their exorbitant charges.

They called for a regulation of lodge accommodation charges, arguing that the charging of N250,000 per annum for a room in a private lodge is outrageous.

