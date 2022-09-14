…Says Shekarau ‘s allies still in NNPP

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Gubernatorial candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party ( NNPP)in Kaduna State, Senator Suleiman Othman Hunkuyi has predicted that the 2023 Presidential election may be a run off as it might be difficult for any of the political parties to win at the first ballot.

He also said that Senator Ibrahim Shekarau came into the NNPP with many prominent Kano people but he exited the NNPP while many of these people decided to remain in the party

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Kaduna, Hunkuyi said “Shekarau came into the NNPP with many prominent people from Kano state.When Shekarau left, unfortunately for Shekarau and fortunately for NNPP, he left behind a lot of these key people in NNPP. The ledger of NNPP is on the rise.We lost Shekarau out, but in that transaction definitely the NNPP is counting profit.”

He said now that the presidential candidates are being given religious and ethnic colouration, any of the presidential candidates securing a 25 percent in 25 states might be an herculean task in the first ballot.

On the rumour that NNPP ‘s presidential candidate ,Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso may be withdrawing for another candidate, he said “first of all, take it that I am not Kwankwaso, two, take it that I am not speaking Kwankwaso’s mind, neither am I capable of talking for Kwankwaso in that pedestal and on that matter, but I have a position.”

“It does not appear any party today in Nigeria, including NNPP may make it in the first election. There might have to be a run off. Because the law requires some scores from the total votes cast minimum, in a required minimum number of states apart from simple majority scored. I feel no one party, no one candidate may be able to make it and that is why the laws of elections permits for a re-run.”

“So, for anyone to say because NNPP may not make it, which party then may make it? I’m talking from the background of the politics in Nigeria today. You see PDP and APC as the biggest of them all, but try to plot the graph, and when you do it, try to do it dispassionately. We have 36 states and to win election, you need 25 per cent of votes in minimum of 25 states. So, go ahead and count.”

“So, the responsibility of Kwankwaso and NNPP is to put up through a required credible alternative platform, a responsible government for the polity in Nigeria. The NNPP cannot arrogate to itself, neither can APC or PDP arrogate to themselves that they must win the minimum required votes in the required number of states.”

“Nigeria is too big a polity, it is a big pot, when boiling, you can never say, you can never tell, the polity is erratic. From where is APC going to gather what you are talking about? Count, look around. If you are talking about what the polity use to be before, it was just two parties, APC and PDP.”

“If you are casting 100 votes, then 25 per cent would mean 25 votes of the 100 votes. But now, you have the APC, PDP, NNPP, Labour Party and other smaller parties. Nobody can arrogate to himself, if you take a hundred votes say in Lagos, yes, you can say maybe two parties may not get 25 per cent, maybe three parties may not get it and if you start going round, you will see that, two, three parties may not likely get the 25 per cent in more than 10 states.”

“Come back to APC itself, go to the East, plot the graph, come back to the North, plot the graph. A politician leaves his window open because he talks to every citizen because every citizen is entitled to a vote. If there will likely be a run-off, the strongest may require the weakest, the weakest may do with the strongest or choose to do with the middle cadre.”

“It is a complex Arithmetic. Nobody will just close its own door and sit in his own house and become an island not this polity, not this 2023 election. If Kwankwaso wants to win election, he may have to fraternize whether he likes it or not.”

He said security issues would be given priority when he becomes Governor of Kaduna State as he would among others, recall all District Heads that were sacked because they were the eyes and ears of government, the first realty point of the collection of intelligence.

RELATED NEWS