By Japhet Davidson

Foremost Nigerian entertainer, Amed -0, has tasked Nigerian artistes on the need to influence wise political decisions amongst Nigerian fans. Amed -O, who was born Ahmed Okezie Musa by parents of Hausa and Igbo origins, made this assertion while announcing the 11th edition of Amed –O “Artiste Live Shows”, scheduled to hold on November 26, at O’Jez, Railway Compound Ebute Metta, Lagos.

He stressed that Nigerian artistes should reinforce the role of arts, which is to guide the society on the right path to progress and this has become very necessary as preparations for the 2023 general elections heighten.

According to Amed –O, whose hit song, ‘One Love’, is part of the 8-track album, ‘More Friends Than Enemies’ created for peace in the world, Nigerian artistes cannot afford to let down the society which is eagerly looking up to them as role models. “Artistes have a duty to the Nigerian people, which is to help interpret the society for them through arts. I have made it known at many platforms that artistes must rise at this stage to help preach peace in Nigeria and also help in sharpening the understanding of the people towards voting in the right candidates. Elections are not a do-or-die affair; it should be favourable to the masses and not only the contestants. If we love Nigeria, especially people like us who are bi-tribal and in the entertainment industry, elections should not be about tribalism but about lasting peace in the country. Artistes must champion things that unite us rather than things that divide us.”

He equally extolled some of his colleagues like Eedris Abdulkareem, 2Face Idibia and African China who have ceaselessly stood with the masses in this regard, while announcing that plans are on for collaborations with Arok Hill, Davido and Yemi Alade.

