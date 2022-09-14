Governor Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

UMUAHIA- Abia State Governor, Dr.Okezie Ikpeazu has said that the PDP must be courageous to take decisions that will stabilize the party and make it win the 2023 presidential poll.

He pledged to assist the Board of Trustees, BOT, of the PDP to resolve the problems confronting the party to ensure it emerges victorious in 2023.

Ikpeazu gave the assurance while welcoming the members of the BOT of the party led by her new acting Chairman and former Senate President, Senator Adolphus Wabara, who called on him at his country home, Umuobiakwa in Obingwa council area.

His words; “There must be genuine reconciliation and truth if the PDP must rise above the current challenges confronting it.I pray that the party will know the variables that have changed and respond to them accordingly.

“The PDP must remain angry and hungry for power. The party must correct the mistakes that made it lose the election in 2015. It is better for the party not to wash its dirty linings outside because the PDP has the capacity to solve the problem internally.”

Assuring Senator Wabara that he would do everything within his powers to ensure he succeeds in his new assignment, Ikpeazu tasked the BOT to look at the issues in the party, stressing that the new BOT Chairman as a career diplomat would rise to the occasion.

The Governor further harped on the need for PDP members across the country to pursue the 2023 elections with more vigour , saying that the members must be committed to achieving victory in the forthcoming general elections.

He reiterated that Abia is a PDP State, stressing that the party has no reason not to win the presidential, governorship, national and state assembly polls in the state.

Earlier in his speech, the acting BOT Chairman, Senator Wabara said he was in the State to inform the Governor officially that he was recently appointed the acting Chairman of the PDP Board of Trustees. He said he deemed it fit to come to start his assignment from his home State.

The ex senate president pledged that the BOT will look into the problems in PDP, stressing that the party has a conflict resolution mechanism with which to handle its problems.

Other members of the party’s BOT who accompanied Wabara to the visit include; former Governors of Enugu and Kogi States, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo and Alhaji Ibrahim Idris, ex Deputy Governor of Abia State, Chief Acho Nwakanma; former Minister, Taminu Turaki; former national deputy Chairman of the party, Chief Shuaibu Oyedokun, former Minister, Hajia Zainab Maina and Dr. Esther Uduehi.

