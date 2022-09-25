.

Left to right: Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle; Oyo State APC governorship candidate, Senator Teslim Folarin; Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Dr. Yunus Akintunde and others during the programme in Ibadan.

By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

OVER 2,315 members of the ruling People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and Social Democratic Party, SDP, in Oyo State have defected to the main opposition party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The defectors were received into the party by the governorship candidate of APC, Senator Teslim Folarin and Oyo Central Senatorial candidate, Dr. Yunus Akintunde at Elekuro High School, Ogbere, Ibadan in Ona-Ara Local Government area of the state, at the weekend.

While welcoming the new members, the Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission, NLRC, Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, assured them of fairness and equity in the party.

He said: “I welcome you to our great party, APC, as new members, and assure you of all rights accrued to the rest of our members.

“We will ensure that you benefit from every opportunity regarding the welfare of members without sentiments.” He assured.

Ibikunle, therefore, urged them to aggressively mobilise for electoral victories of all APC candidates in the 2023 elections.

In his speech, Folarin commended the defectors, saying they had made the right decision by joining APC.

He promised to carry them along in all party affairs and ensure that they benefit from all available opportunities.

The PDP defectors were led by Mogaji Victor Akinyemi Akinjide while SDP was led by Elder A Kalejaye. Other leaders were Pa Akintayo, Hon. Kolawole Waliyu, fondly called Ikoko, and Alhaji Amidu Olapade.

Mogaji Akinjide, who spoke on behalf of the defectors, said they were pleased with the way they were received by Folarin.

In his remarks, Elder Kalejaye said Folarin’s performance and his emergence as the governorship candidate of APC informed their defection, saying the victory of APC in 2023 would not only benefit the local government but the entire state.

In the company of Senator Folarin were Alhaji Fatai Ibikunle, Chairman, National Lottery Regulatory Commission; Alhaji Kehinde Olaosebikan, Hon. Hammed Bodunrin Digbi, Hon. Remi Sodiq, Hon. Waheed Ajibade, Hon. Mojeed Delesolu and among others.

