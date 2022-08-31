.

By James Ogunnaike, ABEOKUTA

The governorship candidate of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Dr. Jackie Adunni Kassim has petitioned the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged plans by some members of the party to forge her signature for withdrawing from the 2023 governorship race.

Kassim in the petition dated 12th August, 2022, signed by her counsel, Okaide Ibikunle Akinkugbe Esq and forwarded to the national headquarters of the commission, alleged that some party officers have started mounting pressure on her to step down her ambition for a particular candidate after her emergence as the standard bearer of the party.

The gubernatorial candidate in the petition further stated that her refusal to yield to the pressure to withdraw for another candidate however, informed the decision of those she described as “unscrupulous elements” within the state chapter of NNPP to consider the option of forging her signature on the withdrawal form to pave way for their preferred candidate.

She called on INEC to treat as forgery, any correspondence from the party indicating that she has withdrawn from the race.

The petition reads; “it has come to the attention of our client that some unscrupulous elements within the party, who have formed an unholy alliance and who are still bent on achieving their sinister motives have fashioned out a plan to forward to your commission, a letter of withdrawal purportedly written by our client with a forged signature of our client endorsing same”.

“In view of this, we have our client’s instructions to inform your commission that she has not submitted any letter of withdrawal from the gubernatorial race to the party and neither has she instructed the party to transmit any of such letter to your commission as required by the relevant provisions of the amended Electoral Act”.

Speaking with newsmen in Abeokuta, the two time governorship candidate in the state explained that certain conditions have to be met before she could withdraw her intentions to contest if at all she is interested in stepping down her ambition.

