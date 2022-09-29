By James Ogunnaike

THE Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi on Tuesday, stormed the monthly meeting of Afenifere held at the Isanya-Ogbo country home of its leader, Chief Ayo Adebanjo with a promise to restructure Nigeria if elected as president in 2023.

Vanguard reliably gathered that Afenifere leaders, present at the meeting, received Obi with happiness.

Addressing the meeting, the LP candidate talked extensively about his vision for Nigeria and how Nigeria can be transformed into where all Nigerians can be proud of, and where we can contribute based on individual competence without discrimination.

A source, present at the meeting told Vanguard that “In particular, he emphasized his commitment to restructuring Nigeria, to achieve justice, equity and rapid development.

“He expressed his appreciation for the support of the Afenifere for its courage in doing what is right for the nation at all times, even against the initial opposition.”

Obi also promised not to let the Afenifere, the youths and Nigerians down if elected as President in 2023.

Speaking at the meeting, Pa Adebanjo said Afenifere decided to follow Obi because of his vision to restructure Nigeria.

He said: “When we went to Abuja, the Ohanaeze members told me that they have not decided whether to follow Peter Obi, because they are not a political party and I told them that if they are not following Obi, the Afenifere will stand by him.

“So, when some people came to me here and said, we’ve not decided to follow Peter Obi, why are you shouting Obi, when the Igbo people said they have not decided to follow him, I told them that I am following Obi because of principle and all that he promised to do for Nigeria.”

