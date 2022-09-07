The founder of Atiku 100 percent Mr. Tanimu Kazeem has called on former Nigeria president Chief Olusegun Obasanjo to support the presidential ambition of Atiku Abubakar.

He disclosed this in Abuja while interacting with members of the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

According to him, the Peter Obi presidency is a failed ambition and shouldn’t be supported by Obasanjo.

“From 1999 till 2007, Atiku remained loyal to Chief Obasanjo and even till date and he helped him in achieving what he achieved as president.

“It is disappointing that Obasanjo is busy creating division in the PDP by promoting Peter Obi whom he knows cannot win but doing so to divide Atiku’s vote to pave way for Tinubu to emerge president in 2023.

“This plan must be stopped so we won’t end up regretting just the way we are regretting having President Buhari as our president.

“Atiku’s only offense to Obasanjo is that he is a democrat who stood with Nigerians and stopped his (Obasanjo’s) 3rd term bid.

“Obasanjo wouldn’t have succeeded as president if not for the support of Atiku Abubakar.

“Atiku being an experienced Politician, administrator and entrepreneur should be supported by Obasanjo if he cares about the future of Nigeria.

It’s payback time and Obasanjo should pay Atiku back with support knowing he will be a president that will bring unprecedented achievements to Nigerians” he said.

