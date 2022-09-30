File photo for illustration.

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The Igbo Community in Katsina State has endorsed the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress,

Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, as its preferred choice for the 2023 governorship election in Katsina State.

The decision is sequel to the resolutions of the leadership of the Nd’Igbo in the 19 Northern states to scrutinise and evaluate the governorship candidates of all the political parties in the north in order to guide the Igbo’s on their choice of candidate.

At the occasion, the Nd’Igbo Community also conferred on Dikko the honorary title of “Nd’Igbo Ambassador.”

High Chief Ikechukwu Chukwunyere, who led the Nd’Igbo delegation to Katsina, Thursday evening said they decided to throw their weight behind the APC governorship candidate after a committee assigned to carry out a rigorous screening of all the candidates, unanimously endorsed Dikko as the best governorship choice for Katsina come 2023.

“We decided at our July 2022 general meeting in Abuja that considering the large number of the Igbo resident in the northern parts of the country, there is the need for the Igbo and their business interests to be protected.

“We have carefully examined Radda’s visionary leadership qualities, forthrightness and uncommon courage and believe that he will surely lead the Katsina youth and the state to greater heights and out of economic peril.

“It is in the light of this that we call on all Nd’Igbo, stakeholders and the good people of Katsina State to support him to ensure victory for the APC in Katsina during the 2023 governorship election,” Chukwunyere said

Responding, the former SMEDAN Boss turned governorship candidate thanked the leaders of the Nd’Igbo’s from the 19 Northern states for the honour and confidence reposed in him.

“It is a thing of joy to have you endorsed the Katsina APC governorship candidate.

“You must have done your homework before reaching the decision to support our candidature.

“This decision has further affirmed my faith that Nigeria will remain united and one country. Moreso, to see the Igbo resident in Katsina and in the 19 northern states to find me worthy of this endorsement.

“The only thing I want to tell you is that, I want to be a governor for everybody, not governor for people who have lived in Katsina for 500 years but for all the people who live in our state, irrespective of your state of origin or tribal and religious affiliations.

“We assure you of your protection, protection of your houses and businesses and protection of your places of worship.

“God created all of us and we worship the same God in different ways and if you are Muslim, you cannot be a true worshipper of Allah if you do not believe in Jesus Christ.

“We will ensure justice for everyone because the backbone of every leadership is justice,” Dikko assured

