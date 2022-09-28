.

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Despite the indefinite postponement of the inauguration of the campaign council by the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) on Wednesday, the Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa said he had kick-started with his 4 wives and 28 children.

It will be recalled that the campaigns for the 2023 presidential and national assembly elections officially commenced on Wednesday as the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, formally lifted the ban on street campaigns.

Speaking when he was called to move a motion for the adjournment of the day’s plenary, Doguwa who sauntered into the chamber almost at the eleventh hour said he was held back by the campaigns.

The lawmaker who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State was notably known for his penchant to speak about his harem of women and the community of children at each given opportunity on the floor of the House.

Doguwa however assured the votes of his large household were for the Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Today is the 28th day of September, which is the flag off of presidential and National Assembly campaigns. Even though my party had cause to reschedule their programme and activities, I have done my flag off with my 28 children and four wives, who will vote for Tinubu and every other candidate of the APC.

“I came in very unusually late into the chamber. I had to flag off my campaign and the campaign of my presidential candidate, Tinubu. I was actually doing something worthwhile,” he said.

RELATED NEWS