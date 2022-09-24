Solomon Patrick

…urge Nigerians to eschew electoral vices

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The governorship candidate of the National Rescue Movement, NRM in Cross River, Mr. Solomon Patrick has vowed to take the State back to its glory days as the most peaceful and hospitable place in the country.

The NRM governorship candidate made the pledge while joining the world to mark world peace day.

In a statement made available to newsmen yesterday, he also called on Cross Riverians and Nigerians at large to eschew electoral vices in the 2023 general election.

His words: ” I’m on a mission to rescue the State from its pitiable economic realities if voted to power.”

“Governance is about one’s ability to understand the needs and wants of the people, I assure you that I know where we are lacking.

“I will implement economic reforms that will place the people at the center. Health, education, security, and transportation to deliver our abundant agricultural products and move easily will be my priority.

“Let us use the opportunity the world peace day offers to fathom the need to vote for a young and vibrant man to lead us.

“The number of inter and intra-communal crises shows the degree of discomfort brought about by small boundary issues that with a political will can be curtailed,” he stated

Speaking further, he enjoined Nigerians to cast their vote, and ensure no irregularities occurs during the 2023 general elections.

