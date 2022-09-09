Falz

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer and songwriter Folarin Falana popularly called Falz said he would not reveal the candidate he planned to support ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The 31-year-old lawyer and artiste made this statement during a recent interview with Arise TV.

According to Falz, who played a major role during the #EndSARS protests in 2020, Nigerian youths are angry and agitated and wanted to see a new dawn.

He further said that any candidate that has been part of the rotten system in the country will not get his vote, urging Nigerians to not focus on choosing a political party but on the quality of the candidate.

He said, “Anyone who is coming from this same system that has brought rot knows that I will not vote for them.”

He also said, “For me, I’m doing everything within my power to make sure many people participate in this election.

“I think what has worked against the most in past years is the apathy. And a lot of people have looked at politics like ‘I don’t really care.’”

