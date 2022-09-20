.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

With barely two weeks to the start of campaigns across the nation, the Tinubu-Alliance Platform (TAP) has proposed former Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, to head the security unit of the All Progressives Congress presidential campaign council.

The group, in a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Best Agbese, said Buratai’s wealth of experience, pedigree and strong network will be crucial during and after the presidential tours around the country.

This followed the recent meeting between the APC presidential flagbearer and Buratai, who is currently Nigeria’s Ambassador to Benin Republic.

Although details of their discussion haven’t been made public, it is likely to be in connection with the forthcoming elections with Buratai expected to play a vital role.

Agbese, therefore, believes Buratai’s vast knowledge in security and diplomacy could make all the difference for the former Lagos State governor.

He said as an Army chief, Buratai oversaw a golden era in the country’s history, leaving behind enduring legacies that redefined the ethos in counterinsurgency operations and civil-military relations.

The author and scholar said the former COAS was a “soldier and the commander at the same time”, who showed unrivalled patriotism, commitment and sacrifices for the safety of Nigeria and Nigerians.

Agbese added that the soldier-statesman has taken his passion for the country to another level as a diplomat, fostering commercial and security relationships with Benin.

In particular, he said Buratai has found “diplomatic solutions to Nigeria’s porous borders which facilitated the smuggling of weapons from that axis by striking a mutual understanding with the country to checkmate the trend”.

Agbese, therefore, advised the APC and its presidential candidate to follow up on the appointment of Governor Yahaya Bello as youth coordinator by confirming Buratai as head security of its campaign council.

“Ambassador Buratai is a man who is unafraid of new challenges. When he served as COAS and leader of the counter-insurgency operations, he stretched his last energies to save the country from the twinges of insurgencies,” Best said.

“He donated his life and strength to the cause of liberating humanity to the best of his capacity and conscience for six years in leading the battle in the trenches. When another task came before him, he took it with aplomb.

“As we all know, insecurity has persisted in Nigeria through smuggling of weapons. But Buratai swiftly found diplomatic solutions to Nigeria’s porous borders. And through subtle talks and persuasions, Benin Republic joined the Multi-National Joint Task Force (MNJTF), a regional security outfit set up to confront the madness of terrorism in the West African sub-region.

“The reduced tempo in acts of terror or banditry is another proof. The series of surrenders by terrorists and armed gangs to the Nigerian Army is an apt indication of their suffocation in various ways, including weapons supply. Buratai can do much more if given the opportunity. He is a round peg in a round hole.

“We, therefore, wish to put forward this great Nigerian as coordinator of the APC presidential campaign council. Beyond his security and diplomatic values, the former Army Chief is also a nationalist rooted in the grassroots. His mere presence will sway great votes in favour of Bola Tinubu”.

The group, however, pledged to stage massive campaign rallies all around the country to bring in young Nigerians across political lines to work for Tinubu.

Agbese expressed confidence that APC will be victorious in 2023.

