By Joseph Erunke

Ahead of 2023 general elections, former Director of Defence Information, Major General John Enenche (retired), has advised Nigerians to do away with all divisive tendencies in order to bail the country out of the protracted economic stagnation, insecurity, and developmental retrogression.

The retired Nigerian military General,in an open advisory to Nigerians ahead of the forth coming polls, also advised them to make the right choices for the future of the country.

Enenche,who retired in 2021, as Director of Media Operations of the High Command,after serving in various capacities in the military for over 37 years,said it was incumbent on “me at this point of the national discourse on the political leadership of our dear country,Nigeria, to give this advisory to all Nigerians as an officer who served in various capacities in the Armed Forces of Nigeria for about 35 years.”

“A good part of this period was spent as a student and directing staff of leadership and strategic studies. Others were on command and administration among others.

“My love for Nigeria is anchored on the fact that the country invested so much in my professional career development and life. I started my sojourn in the military as a teenager of about 17 years and 7 months and all my active life was in the military until disengagement on 1 March 2021,”he said.

According to him,” The conditions for the office of the President should equally apply to other elective positions at national and state levels. “

“This comes by way of a Specified Campaign cutting across ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds which is the Strategic Best Practice for the present situation of Nigeria and should therefore be adopted. Thereafter, it would be reviewed and strengthened

for sustainability,”he said.

Enenche’s open advisory to Nigerians reads verbatim:”I am Major General John Enenche (retired) who served the Nigerian Military for 37 years,two months and 10 days inclusive of three years of training at the Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna.

” I was involved at various levels of military management from subaltern to the flagstaff rank for my length of service.

*I finally disengaged as the spokesperson of the Nigerian Military as Director of Media Operations of the High Command. I was also Director of Defence Information in 2017. Hence the heavy burden on my conscience to share this acquired knowledge with fellow Nigerians.

” I feel condemned if after several years of privileged studies on leadership and strategy (sponsored by the Federal Government of Nigeria) to keep quiet, without making input to the political activities going on towards the election of leaders

for our dear country in 2023.

“It was observed that we have depended so much on political parties for the choice of presidential candidates over the years. Finding; for about 2 decades it has not produced the expected result. It is therefore expedient to try another model that is purely Nigerian in line with the current mood of the country.

” This would not be the traditional political party approach but a modified method customized to bail the country out of the present predicament.

” Implementation; this should be in form of mass concurrence on the choice of the kind of President Nigerians need. In this regard, factors to consider should be integrity, competence, sound national economic knowledge, local and international goodwill, zero corruption/criminal records (convicted or not), and good health to withstand the demands of the office of the President.

“The conditions for the office of the President should equally apply to other

elective positions at national and state levels.

“This comes by way of a Specified Campaign cutting across ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds which is the Strategic Best Practice for the present situation of Nigeria and should therefore be adopted. Thereafter, it would be reviewed and strengthened for sustainability.

“Furthermore, it is worthy of note that Followership is a Function of Leadership. The follower is controlled by his or her inner conviction based on what they deduce from what they see, hear and feel.

“Nigerians have seen, heard and felt so much negativity in the last 20 years about their leaders. Hence, the difficulty in getting the right followership to tackle the myriad of economic and security challenges in Nigeria.

“The accusation has been on bad leadership which should give way to the growth

of a new Nigeria. This is what will win the hearts and minds of the suffering majority of Nigerians to support leaders that will emerge from the 2023 elections and beyond.

“If a leader does not steal directly or indirectly from government

coffers, followers will not steal.

“Alll are implored to shelve all divisive tendencies in order to bail the country out of the protracted economic stagnation, insecurity, and developmental retrogression. Make the right choices for the future of our great country.”

