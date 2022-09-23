…Holds 9th public lecture

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

As Nigeria decides in 2023 general elections, General Overseer, Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria, Rev Sam Aboyeji, has said that ethnic interests over that of the nation by self-seeking individuals is a big threat to Nigeria’s unity and existence.

Aboyeji, therefore, tasked Christians to participate actively in the forthcoming general elections, stressing that saying, “we have a duty and an obligation as stakeholders and partners with government in the building of our dear nation.”

The GO made the remarks at a media briefing on the 9th Annual Public Lecture and G7TI National Convention of the Church slated to commence, September 23, held at it’s National Office, Yaba, Lagos.

The theme is: “Encounter with the Supernatural,” taken from Genesis 32:28-30, while the topic of the lecture is:”A Nation at war against itself: The way forward.”

According to Aboyeji, “As a church, one of the tenets of faith which we hold strongly is civil government. We believe and preach that as responsible citizens of this great nation Nigeria, we have a duty and an obligation as stakeholders and partners with government in the building of our dear nation.

This year, we have chosen an apt topic: “A Nation at war against itself: The way forward.”

“Nigeria is a nation of diverse culture and ethnic nationalities that have co-existed side by side for over a century.

“We have recorded remarkable and enviable achievements in the past which earned us the status of Giant of Africa. Our people and diversity used to be our greatest strength as national interest superseded all other interests.

“However, the narrative seems to have changed, with the projection of individual, group, and ethnic interests over that of the nation by self-seeking individuals.

“This trend threatens to rip through the fabrics of our nation, giving rise to lack of patriotism, nepotism, corruption and promotion of sectional interest above the overall interest of the nation.

“Nigeria is a multinational state inhabited by more than 250 ethnic groups speaking about 500 distinct languages, all identified with a wide variety of cultures. Wikipedia 2022.

“We must therefore remain resolute in ensuring that these indices are harnessed to our advantage and the overall good of our nation rather than dividing us along interest lines. In the words of Chris Christies.

“We pay a price when special interests win out over the collective national interest.”

“It is remarkable to note that nations that have thrived over time have been driven by the passion and force promoting national interest above and beyond all other forms of interests.

“This year’s lecture is very strategic as it comes on the eve of the commencement of political activities leading up to the 2023 general elections scheduled for early next year.

“We are therefore advocating for issue-based engagements, where all sides and interests are allowed to contribute their quota to the advancement and progress of our nation.

“It is our candid opinion that at the end of the lecture next week, we would have succeeded in contributing valuable ideas and insight to the chosen national discourse as well as encourage and motivate Nigerians to show more interest and engagement in the affairs of the nation.

“In the words of Edmund Burke, “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is when good men do nothing.”

“As a church, we shall continue to pray for the leadership and citizens of this

country for the restoration of years of devastation of its God-given resources while proffering the required counsel and advice where necessary to those in leadership.

“Nigeria will certainly attain the New Heights God has purposed for it where its current challenges will be overcome.”

Speaking on the lecture, Aboyeji said. “Our Public Lecture, the 9th in the series, continues to form part of our contribution to the discourse on nation building.

“It is in the light of the foregoing that on Friday September 23, 2022, we shall be hosting the 9th Annual Public Lecture at the National Headquarters Church, 62-66, Akinwunmi Street, Alagomeji, Yaba, Lagos at 11:00am.”

Aboyeji, explained that the public lecture forms part of the activities preceding the annual convention of the church.

He added that, “Our guest lecturer is Professor Akin Oyebode, an erudite scholar, author of repute, professor of international law and chair of International Law and Jurisprudence at the University of Lagos.

“A multiple award winner both locally and internationally, Professor Oyebode is an avid commentator on current affairs and a respected voice in the nation.

“Also expected as the chairman of the day, is Professor Bolaji Akinyemi who is a Professor of Political Science, former Director General of Nigerian Institute of International Affairs and former Federal Minister of External Affairs

between 1985 and 1987.

“Professor Akinyemi is prolific writer who has authored many books and contributed his publications to both local and international journals.”

The 67 Annual Convention of the church comes up from, Monday November 14 – Sunday November 20, 2022 at Foursquare Campground,

Kilometer 75, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ajebo, Ogun State.

Expected to minister alongside the General Overseer are: Bishop Dr. Francis Wale Oke, National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria and presiding Bishop of Sword of the Spirit Ministries; Rev. Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis International Gospel Centre and Pastor Nathaniel Bassey.

