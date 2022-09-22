By Jeremiah Urowayino

The Chairman National Peace Committee and former Head of States retired General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has advised eligible Nigerians not to sell their votes during the 2023 general elections.

Abubakar spoke to newsmen shortly after a closed-door meeting of National Peace Committee meeting in Minna on Thursday.

“I appeal to Nigerians, especially the electorate, to conduct themselves in a peaceful manner as the programme of electoral process is about to be implemented.

“Don’t sell your votes but vote for credible leaders that would provide basic infrastructure that would enhance the wellbeing of Nigerians”, Abdulsalami said.

He said that it was only through the peaceful conduct of electoral process that credible and honest elected representatives would emerge.

“If we want to have it good, we must work towards electing responsible to manage our nation resources for optimal performance”, he said.

He said that the desire objectives of having good democratic governance would only be possible if eligible Nigerians would shun all kind of violence and not engage in selling their voter’s cards.

He also called on politicians, especially those seeking elective positions, to play responsible politics during and after general elections.

He said that this would only be possible if they political class could mobilise their followers to shun all kind of violence and thuggery.

Indepedent National Electoral Commission (INEC) National Chairman Mahmoud Yakubu said that the commission was fully prepared to conduct free, fair and credible elections.

He also called on politicians to cooperate with the commission for the successful implementation of electoral process.

He appealed to the media to sensitive eligible Nigerians to the dangers involved in political violence and thuggery.

“We at the commission are battle ready to provide a level-playing platform for the smooth implementation of all the electoral process,” he said.

Recall that Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, Etsu Nupe Yahaya Abubakar, Bishop Hassan Kukah, Gen. Martins Agwai and Alhaji Yayale Ahmed attended the meeting.

Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Mike Otedola are also part of the stakeholders forum for peaceful conduct of political campaigns across the country.

