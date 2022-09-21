By Biodun Busari

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is preparing to conduct general elections in 2023.

While INEC has pledged to do everything within its reach for registered voters not to be disenfranchised, the populace has the responsibility of doing their part to get ready for electoral participation.

This has called for the need of the registered voters to ensure their names and other personal details are intact on the INEC’s portal following rigorous processes of registration.

There are 3 ways any prospective voter can check their name on the INEC voter register which include: checking the list to be published by INEC, visiting to check on the INEC website or sending an SMS to the INEC phone number.

INEC published list

The electoral commission has the sole responsibility to publish the list of voters in its offices across the federation. As a prospective voter, you are expected to go to any nearest INEC office in your state when these names are published to check if your name is on the list. INEC will announce to the general public whenever it releases the list of prospective voters.

Visit the INEC website

The official website of INEC has all the needed information about the prospective voters and they can access such. On the website, there are two options which include checking with your name and date of birth or voter’s identification number (VIN). The INEC website is: https://voters.inecnigeria.org/

Sending SMS to INEC phone number

Prospective voters can check their names by sending a text message to the INEC number –08171646879. Here is the text procedure: Type your state (space), last name (space), and last five digits of your VIN. For instance: Lagos (space) Seriki (space) 97531.





