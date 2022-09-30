By Olayinka Latona, Ughelli

A POLITICAL pressure group known as Delta Intellectual Forum, DIF has advised Nigerians to choose wisely in next year’s polls by electing credible and responsible persons into leadership positions next year.

Speaking through her national director-general, Mrs Felicia Onojeguo gave the advice at the official inauguration of the group’s Delta State’s executive council at St. Theresa’s Co-operative & Multipurpose Hall, Ughelli, Delta State.

Mrs. Onojeguo said it is important as a nation to avoid the mistakes of the past and entrust the governance of the country into capable and competent hands.

She described as unfortunate the fact that Nigeria had been gripped by insecurity, poverty in the midst of plenty, deteriorating education sector and healthcare displacements and brain drain.

According to her, all of the challenges have continued due to bad leadership and not knowing how to manage human and material resources to deliver development for the citizens of the country.

In her words: “Nigerians are tired of all the challenges confronting us as a nation. We need positive changes in credible leadership as a nation. We must not miss this opportunity, it is time for us to right our wrongs. DIF is ready to be part of this positive change by God’s grace.

“As we approach the general elections, we should be ready to exercise our franchise and elect the right leadership that will ensure unity and progress”.

On the group’s mission, Onojeguo said: “DIF is a social, Intellectual pressure group with members drawn from across every strata of human endeavours. We are a non- partisan group, aimed at supporting credible elections. We are self sponsored.

“We are ready to contribute our little quota to entroning good governance and advocacy,” she said.

The chairman planning committee of the event, Mr. Joseph Ajie said the group has series of programmes including walking in the unfriendly weather condition to sensitise electorate before 2023 general elections. He also urged the newly executive to put on their best in their various offices.

