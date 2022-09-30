.

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Popular humanitarian activist and renowned advocate of pro-Igbo political justice, Comrade Kennedy Iyere has urged Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Peter Obi not to aid his downfall in Enugu State.

Iyere who is one of the biggest promoters of Peter Obi disclosed to Vanguard that there are plots to rob Peter Obi of victory by some of his close allies.

According to him, “My investigation over the past weeks affirmed that three Igbo political elites, who are close allies of Atiku have been hired and paid to destroy Labour Party in Enugu State, as part of the grand sinister plot to derail Peter Obi and rob him of victory in Enugu State, in the forthcoming 2023 presidential election, while paving way for Atiku to defeat Obi, not just in Enugu State alone but also in other States across the South-East”, he said.

Iyere alleged that three men are closer to Peter Obi and are ready to ruin his chances of winning in Enugu State.

Iyere further explained that the political occurrences of the past few days both in Enugu and Abuja have made it very obvious that they are Atiku’s henchmen hired and assigned to destroy Labour Party and create setbacks for Peter Obi in Enugu State.

Iyere lamented over the fact that these men seem to have convinced Peter Obi to buy into their lies and game of deceit designed to give Atiku an edge over Obi. They are working to aid Atiku’s chances of victory and Peter Obi’s downfall in Enugu State.

“Peter Obi must not allow himself to be brainwashed by these men who have falsely pledged their loyalty to him in the secret. They promised to betray Atiku by working behind the scene to favour Peter Obi. But it truly hurts knowing that these men have no truth in their mouths, while they have succeeded in brainwashing Peter Obi to embrace their lies”, says Iyere.

“This man who filled the entire Enugu-East Senatorial Zone with weak candidates of the Labour Party, which include a Senatorial Seat, 3 House of Reps seats and 8 House of Assembly seats, all beneficiaries are installed by him, just in his desperate selfish efforts to derail Peter Obi and kill Labour Party in Enugu State, exclusively for the purpose of fortifying Atiku against Peter Obi, while enhancing Peter Mbah’s emergence as Enugu’s next Governor.

“No matter what they may have done to derail Peter Obi, nothing will be enough to stop him from being elected as Nigeria’s president in 2023. Peter Obi is the next president of Nigeria, he is the one chosen by God and by men. Because we are here to guide him and mobilize support for him, he remains unstoppable.

“The only way to go in 2023, is the way of Peter Obi, if we deviate from this course, then Nigeria is doomed”, he said.

