By Vincent Ujumadu

AN advocacy group, Diaspora Medics for Good Governance, DM4GG, is collaborating with Peter Obi Support Network, POSN, to train hundreds of grassroots volunteers on election monitoring and voter mobilisation, ahead of the 2023 general election.

The training is specifically aimed at addressing rising concerns, regarding voter apathy and wrong voting that usually leads to invalidation of cast ballots.

Volunteers from the 11 states that make up the South-East and South-South geo-political zones are participating in the training programme, taking place in Asaba, Delta State.

Delta State Chairman of the Labour Party, LP, who spoke before the commencement of the training, emphasised the need for the volunteers and supporters of the Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, to consciously project the party’s logo, as that is the only thing that would appear on the ballot paper on the day of the election.

“As the volunteers go back to their various states of residence, it is expected that the gains of the conference and training will significantly help them in providing the much needed political education to voters, especially those in villages, to enable them vote right in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

The POSN had earlier announced its readiness to deploy thousands of members across the whole 774 local government areas in Nigeria, as well as all the wards and polling units, during the election.

According to the network, there is need for Nigerians to know better to enable them act differently, particularly in selecting those that will govern the country from 2023.

On its part, the Diaspora group said its commitment is to ensure that good governance is enthroned in Nigeria at all levels of government.

It also affirmed its unalloyed support for the candidacy of Peter Obi and Yusuf Ahmed Baba-Datti as the next President and Vice President of Nigeria.

The group said it has over 400 members who are medical professionals of Nigerian descent living in the USA, United Kingdom, Australia, Saudi Arabia, among other countries.

Some of their directors include Dr. Chukwudi Muojieje, the director of administration, Dr. Kunle Adedeji, director of operations. Dr. Chete Eze-Nliam the group’s director of finance and Dr. Idu Nwapa Nwadiaro the director of strategy.

Others are Mrs. Maureen Aghomon, a mental health practitioner, who is the director for outreach and partnership, Prof. Dilly Anumba, director of compliance and Dr. Dan Akaninyene, directors of media/publicity.

