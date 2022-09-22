A Federal High Court sitting in Ilorin on Thursday struck out a suit filed by the Kwara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) against the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and its gubernatorial candidate, Prof. Shuaib Oba-AbdulRaheem.

The court struck out the suit following a notice of withdrawal of the matter filed by the Counsel to the APC, Mr Suleiman Ibrahim.

In his submission on the withdrawal notice, the lead counsel to the defendants, AbdulGaniyu Bello, urged the court to dismiss the matter with substantial cost for non-compliance with Order 50 of the Federal High Court Civil Procedure Rule, 2019.

Responding, Counsel to the APC, relying on same Order 50 of the rules of the court, maintained that the Order had been substantially complied with and urged the court to discountenance the submissions of the defendants’ counsel and obliged his prayers by striking out the matter with no cost awarded.

In his rulling, the presiding judge, Justice I.M. Sanni, struck out the suit and awarded a N30,000 cost against the plaintiff.

The second defendant (NNPP) and the fourth defendant (Oba-Abdulraheem) were represented by Abdulganiyu Bello, Prof. Ibrahim Abikan and Mahmud AbdulRaheem. (NAN)

RELATED NEWS