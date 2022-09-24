.

.Finally incorporates APC NWC members

.Presidential aspirants, ex-Generals, and Nollywood actors make list

.Akande, Oyegun, Osoba others named Patrons

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

After weeks of dilly-dallying, the Tinubu Campaign Organization has finally unveiled a 422-member campaign council ahead of next year’s Presidential Election.

Some of those on the list are Chief Bisi Akande, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, Chief Olusegun Osoba, Alhaji Tanko Yakasai, Zainab Asipita Ogundana and 69 others named as campaign patrons.

The list which was released in the wee hours of Saturday consists of several presidential aspirants who had slugged it out with the standard bearer of the party, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the June special presidential convention of the party.

Curiously, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo who also contested for the APC ticket is missing from the list, deepening long-held suspicions of a cold war between him and his erstwhile political godfather, Tinubu.

It also consists of state governors, ex-military generals, Nollywood creatives and several members of the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the party who had before now protested against perceived exclusion from the council.

In the list, President Muhammadu Buhari retains his position as Chairman of the campaign council; while Tinubu is Deputy Chairman and Abdullahi Adamu is Deputy Chairman II.

Tinubu’s running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima was named Vice Chairman while the Plateau state Governor, Simon Bako Lalong is Director General.

Others are; Comrade Adams Oshiomhole (Deputy Director General, Operations); Hadiza Bala Usman (Deputy Director General, Administration); and Hon. James Faleke as Secretary.

Some of the presidential aspirants named to the council are Senator Godswill Akpabio (Vice Chairman, South-South); Uju Kennedy Ohanenye (Vice Chairperson, South East); Governor, Abubakar Badaru ( Regional Coordinator, North/Jigawa state coordinator); Gov. Dave Umahi ( Regional Coordinator, South/Ebonyi state Coordinator); Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade (Zonal Coordinator, South-South/Rivers state Coordinator); Gov. Yahaya Bello (Kogi state Coordinator/National Youth Coordinator); Dr Nicolas Felix (Deputy National Youth Coordinator); and, Gov. Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti state Coordinator/ Adviser, Foreign Affairs).

Other presidential aspirants listed on the council are Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Senior Adviser, Strategic Planning); Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi (Adviser, Infrastructure); Senator Ibikunle Amosun (Adviser, Contact and Mobilization); Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, Senator Ken Nnamani and Chief Ikeobasi Mokelu as some of the Campaign Patrons; Senators Rochas Okorocha and Ahmad Zani Yarima as members of the local government directorate.

Some Nollywood creatives on the list are Baba Ahmed, Zack Orji, Jide Kosoko, Folu Daramola, Gentle Jack, Saheed Balogun, Remi Oshodi, Bimbo Akintola among others.

While most of the state governors and Governorship candidates of the party were named as state coordinators in their various states, it was gathered that each state would also have a handful of other appointees who shall be reporting to their various state coordinators.

In all, the council has 32 directorates including finance, fundraising, security and intelligence among others.

