…Says supporting Atiku’s Loyalists in Enugu will cause his defeat

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Convener of the 40million Ballots Movement, humanitarian activist and a renowned advocate for the actualization of Nigeria’s Presidency of Igbo extraction in 2023, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has warned Peter Obi not to play on the intelligence of the millions of innocent Nigerian youths who have done everything within their power to elevate him to his present place of political prominence.

Comrade Iyere disclosed this today said after his interactive discussions with some key leaders of the various support groups of Peter Obi who paid him a courtesy visit.

He expressed disappointment in the ongoing ugly development in Enugu State where allies of the PDP have deceitfully imposed one Chijioke Edeoga, as the Labour Party candidate for the 2023 guber-poll through a fraudulent primary conducted by the corrupt officials of Labour Party.

“Peter Obi is aware that Okwesilieze Nwodo, Nnia Nwodo and Prof Bath Nnaji are core Atiku’s loyalists and die-hard allies of Atiku, yet he is allowing them to use his head”. This ugly realities call for concern and it is the reason I have decided to alert the general public, so we can take the necessary actions required in order to overturn the evil scheme.

“This is to notify Peter Obi, who in his ignorance has allowed himself to be deceived by these political jobbers who by the reason of their age ought to have retire from playing dirty politics.

“Atiku pays those who work for him, Tinubu pays those working for him but millions of Nigerian youths spend their money working for Peter Obi. Personally, my contributions in the past and my efforts of the present times have been enormous such that without people like me, Peter Obi will have still till date be willing to play a second fiddle to Atiku. We brought him out of political obscurity.

“Yesterday, I organized his major support groups into a fundraising network by creating the Peter Obi War Chest Movement (POWCHEM) but have decided to halt my activities with the group till Peter Obi withdraws his support from Chijioke Edeoga, says Comrade Iyere

“Today, Okwesilieze Nwodo, Nnia Nwodo and Prof Bath Nnaji have brainwashed Peter Obi to ignorantly engage his own personal Lawyer in a legal battle deceptively orchestrated to engineer Peter Obi’s failure in Enugu State, as a Presidential Candidate.

“Unless Chijioke Edeoga is displaced, the political value and strength of Atiku will remain impactful in the Southeast and will indeed pose a big threat to Peter Obi’s electoral victory.

“For those who know Peter Obi, please advise him not to join forces with Chijioke Edeoga against Capt Evarest Nnaji, who is the real and cast candidate preferred by the people of Enugu State.

Comrade Iyere however noted that, he will hold another Press Conference next week Monday unless Peter Obi realizes his mistakes and take the needful steps to correct them.

