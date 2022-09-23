.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Atiku Support Groups were on Thursday unveiled in Kaduna with a collective declaration by Coordinators from 23 Local Government areas in the State to mobilize voters for the victory of the People’s Democratic Party’s (PDP) Presidential Candidate during the 2023 election.

Kaduna State Coordinator of Atiku Support Groups Collegiate Management Council, under whose auspices the groups were inaugurated, Hon. Adamu Dattijo revealed that the unveiling ceremony was to showcase various organizations, NGOs and Volunteers which according to him had indicated readiness to mobilize voters right from the ward level for electoral victory for the former Vice President.

Dattijo noted that past mistakes made in the 2019 general election where there were lack of effective coordination and a single direction would be avoided, adding that all groups with the intent of working for Atiku would be coordinated from a single platform to have an effective approach and a unity of purpose ahead 2023 general election.

” What we are doing today is not to campaign because it’s not yet official period to do so in accordance to 2023 general election timetable released by INEC.

We are here to unveil various groups with the purpose of working for the victory of Turakin Adamawa by way of engaging in door to door sensitization and mobilization of the electorates to see the reason why the country must be rescued from the misrule of APC in the past Seven years.”

” I must say here that our strategies of ensuring victory for Atiku will be left wrapped within ourselves until we meet again to kickstart work in earnest when campaigns have officially started,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Danjumah La’ah pledged to support the groups in every way possible to ensure they carry out their core mandate of effectively mobilizing the grassroots electorate for Atiku’s victory at the poll.

Senator La’ah was represented by Hon. Yusuf kantiok conveyed the message of the Senator of readiness to support the groups financially and morally in their quest to ensure ward-to ward Mobilization of voters for Atiku.

Dr. Mahdi Shehu, guest speaker at the occasion criticized the All Progressives Congress (APC) for what he described as unbearable hardship the ruling party had brought upon Nigerians due to mismanagement of the county’s resources and failure to tackle insecurity.

Mahdi who is Chairman of Dialogue Group pointed out that the handwriting was already clear that Nigerians had made up their minds on whom to vote for, saying the electorates could no longer tolerate the endless lies of the present administration.

” I must tell you the barrage of complaints across the length and breadth of this country have never been louder than they’re at the moment.

” Nigerians have been pushed to the extreme corner in virtually every aspect of life; life is no longer bearable and enjoyable, rising insecurity could not be curtailed, Naira is on a constant free fall, corruption in high places is palpable.The way out is to vote this Government out and all its agents across all states of the federation,” he said.

