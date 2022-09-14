Atiku Abubakar

By Biodun Busari

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has disclosed he will disburse $10 billion as an Economic Stimulus Fund within the first 100 days in office if he wins the 2023 presidential election.

He said he would do this to support private sector investments in infrastructure and to prioritise aid to agriculture, manufacturing and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Atiku revealed this in a social media statement on Tuesday evening following his speech at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), Lagos state.

Atiku said, “Within the first 100 days in office, I will create an Economic Stimulus Fund with an initial investment capacity of approximately US$10 billion to prioritize support to MSMEs across all the economic sectors.”

The former Vice President said for Nigeria to improve the nation’s economy, “Larger volume of non-oil exports will earn more foreign exchange for Nigeria, improve our foreign reserves, and help in stabilizing the Naira. All of these will contribute to growth in GDP.”

He also stated that “Poverty reduction shall be the centrepiece of our economic development agenda and economic performance shall henceforth be measured by the number of jobs created and the number of people lifted out of poverty.

“Finally, focus on non-debt financing by promoting a private sector-led infrastructure development fund for the financing and delivery of key infrastructure projects.”

