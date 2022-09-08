By Festus Ahon

NEWLY appointed presidential spokesman for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, yesterday, said, Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, would be truthful to Nigerians on what they would do to rescue the country in 2023 unlike those who lied to the people in 2015 and 2019.

Aniagwu, who briefed newsmen in Asaba, expressed hope that former President Olusegun Obasanjo would support the Abubakar and Okowa presidential ticket, saying the God who led him to support Abubakar in 2019 would also lead him (Obasanjo) to him in 2023.

He said: “Obasanjo supported Atiku very well in 2019 and 2019 was the last election. Atiku was more or less Obasanjo’s candidate for 2019. So, if he supported him that much, I don’t think anything has changed between then and now.

“I can tell you in confidence that the same God who led him to support Atiku in 2019 is still very much alive and will lead him to know that Atiku has what it takes to rescue our country from where we are at the moment. We believe that Obasanjo means well for our country, he has demonstrated it in so many ways.

“He chose Atku as running mate in 1999 against all odds even when Atiku had won as governor in Adamawa. He saw a man who was detribalised and those things he saw are still very much around. We are quite optimistic that he will in the interest of the country and in line with his patriotic ideals, support Atiku.

“As at 2015, there were a whole lot of Nigerians who thought there was need for change, and on the face value, they felt that a change would have meant something much more positive.

“The mistake they made that time was that they would not able to look at the change and so most of them in the cause of time, realised that they made a mistake and would want to correct. Atiku has realised that the APC did not deliver on what was promised and that is why he wants to make the difference.”

